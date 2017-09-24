Your day-by-day guide to World of Bluegrass in downtown Raleigh

Wide Open Bluegrass and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference have tons of activities and events throughout the week. Here are some highlights and music schedules.

The association also has its annual awards ceremony Thursday.

Note that acts and times are subject to change.

IBMA Conference

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference is at the Raleigh Convention Center Tuesday through Thursday. There will be sessions for bluegrass professionals, including artists, record labels, agents, publishers and more. There also is Tuesday’s keynote address by Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, a gig fair, song critique session and showcases. Advance registration is required for many events or conference registration.

Bluegrass Ramble

More than 200 performers will be spread out at concerts Tuesday through Thursday at Lincoln Theatre, The Pour House, Kings, Architect Bar, Vintage Church and the Raleigh Convention Center. Passes for nonmembers are $30 for a single day or $75 for a three-day pass or $25 and $60 for IBMA members.

Wide Open Bluegrass

▪ Main Stage: Shows are Friday and Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater. Single-day tickets start at $50 for IBMA members, $60 for the general public. Two-day passes start at $80 for IBMA members and $100 for nonmembers.

▪ Wide Open Bluegrass Streetfest: Free shows on stages on Fayetteville Street and around downtown Raleigh.

The Venues

Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com

Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com

Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com

The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com

Raleigh Marriott City Center: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh.

Raleigh Convention Center: 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com

Red Hat Amphitheater: 500 S. McDowell St, Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com

Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com

Catch the Ebony Hillbillies’ 2:30pm show at City Plaza Stage during the Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival Friday. Gaia Squarci

Tuesday

▪ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., IBMA Business Conference, Raleigh Convention Center

▪ 4 p.m. Keynote Reception and address by Rhiannon Giddens, Raleigh Convention Center, 4th Floor Ballroom.

Bluegrass Ramble concerts

Architect Bar & Social House: Starts at 7 p.m. Caroline Gallagher, Travis Chandler and Avery County, Mile Twelve, The Small Glories, Cup O’Joe, Kayla and Matt Hotte

Kings: Starts at 7 p.m. The Savage Hearts, Deer Creek Boys, FY5, The Gravy Boys, Edgar Loudermilk featuring Jeff Autry, Salt & Light

Lincoln Theatre: Starts at 6 p.m. World of Bluegrass kickoff party, NewTown, Forlorn Strangers, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Mr. Sun, Special Consensus

Marriott Congressional Room: Starts at 10 p.m. Special Consensus, Swift Creek with Karen Smedley, The Railsplitters, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

The Pour House: “Shout & Shine: A Celebration of Diversity in Bluegrass” starts at 7 p.m. Cup O’Joe, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Sheriff Scott and the Deputies, Tyler Williams Band, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Alice Gerrard, Ebony Hillbillies, Sam Gleaves, Japanese Jame, Super Jam hosted by Front Country

Raleigh Convention Center (Masters Workshop Stage): Starts at 7 p.m. Fireside Collective, The Po’ Ramblin Boys, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Salt and Light – the Moore Family Band, The Railsplitters

Raleigh Convention Center (Room 304): Starts at 7 p.m. The Wooks, Richie and Rosie, Sam Gleaves, The Slocan Ramblers, Mr. Sun

Vintage Church: Starts at 7 p.m. The Price Sisters, Cane Mill Road, High Fidelity, Sideline, The Slocan Ramblers, April Verch and Joe Newberry

Becky Buller plays the City Plaza Stage Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:15 p.m. The show is free. Shelly Swanger

Wednesday

▪ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., IBMA Business Conference, Raleigh Convention Center

Bluegrass Ramble concerts

Architect Bar & Social House: Starts at 6 p.m. Mr. Sun, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Sam Gleaves, Jonathan Byrd, Missy Raines & the New Hip, Richie & Rosie, The Farmer and Adele

Kings: Starts at 6 p.m. Nefesh Mountain, Richie and Rosie, The Po’Ramblin Boys, The Small Glories, Songwriters in the Round: Becky Buller, Jon Weisberger, Donna Ulisse and Tim Stafford, Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, Charm City Junction

Lincoln Theatre: Starts at 6 p.m. Sheriff Scott and the Deputies, Hank Pattie & The Current, The Railsplitters, Fireside Collective, Front Country, Jenni Lyn, The Slocan Ramblers

Marriott Chancellor Room: Starts at 10 p.m. High Fidelity, Dreamcatcher, Valeris Smith & Liberty Pike, Beg, Steal or Borrow, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, The Band of Kelleys, Cup O’Joe, High Plains Jamboree, Fireside Collective

Marriott Congressional Room: Starts at 10 p.m. South Hill Banks, Vicky Vaughan, Fireside Collective, Mile Twelve

Marriott State Ballroom AB: Starts at 10 p.m. Jenni Lyn, Lonely Heartstring Band, Mile Twelve, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Special Consensus, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

The Pour House: The Wooks, The Slocan Ramblers, Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellies, Mr. Sun, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Nefesh Mountain, Missy Raines & the New Hip

Raleigh Convention Center (Masters Workshop Stage): International Showcases start at 2 p.m. Small Glories, Cup O’Joe, Kristy Cox, Kayla and Matt Hotte. Starts at 7 p.m. High Fidelity, The Price Sisters, Forlorn Strangers, Travers Chandler and Avery County, NewTown

Raleigh Convention Center (Room 304): Starts at 2 p.m. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Chosen Road, Heidi and Ryan, Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. Starts at 7 p.m. Deer Creek Boys, Caroline Gallagher, Mile Twelve, FY5, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters

Vintage Church: Starts at 6 p.m. Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Cane Mill Road, Salt & Light – the Moore Family Band, Jim Lauderdale, Ken Tizzard, Mark Bumgarner

The Sowell Family Pickers take the Youth Stage at the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday at 4pm. thesowellfamilypickers.com

Thursday

▪ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., IBMA Business Conference, Raleigh Convention Center

▪ 7:30 p.m. The 28th annual IBMA Awards Show will be hosted by Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Memorial Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $60 to $110 for non-IBMA members and $45 to $100 for members.

Bluegrass Ramble concerts

Architect Bar & Social House: Starts at 7 p.m. Curtis Eller, Garrett Newton Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Big Oak Boys, Bernie Lubbers

Kings: The Clydes, Nixon, Blevis & Gage, Swift Creek, Steady Drive, The Honey Dewdrops, Ken Tizzard

Lincoln Theatre: Karen Smedley & Three Jack Jenny, Sideline, Hank, Pattie & The Current, Christiane and the Strays, Po’ Ramblin Boys, Town Mountain, Molly Tuttle

Marriott Chancellor Room: Starts at 10:30 p.m. Nu-Blue, High Plains Jamboree, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Marriott Congressional Room: Starts at 11 p.m. Heidi & Ryan, Chosen Road, Hank, Pattie and the Current, Hee Haw’s LuLu Roman, The Churchmen, The Sowell Family Pickers, Damascus Ridge

Marriott State Ballroom AB: Mr. Sun, Lonely Heartstring Band, Mile Twelve, Miss Raines & the New Hip

The Pour House: Counter Clockwise, Fireside Collective, Grass Street, Dwight Hawkins & The Piedmont Highballers, Charm City Junction, Blue Octane with Mike Munford, Dirty Grass Players

Vintage Church: Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Salt & Light, Sweet Potato Pie, Diamond Creek, Kristy Cox, Roe Family Singers

The Kruger Brothers play the Davie Street Stage Friday, Sept. 29th at 8 p.m. The show is free. krugerbrothers.com

Friday

▪ 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. World of Bluegrass Expo: This is where you’ll find vendors, gear and products for music fans. It’s open to the public Friday and Saturday.

▪ 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. New Hall of Fame Members Spotlight: Conversation with Alice Gerrard, Roland White and Bobby Hicks. Raleigh Convention Center Room 305AB.

Wide Open Bluegrass

Main Stage, Red Hat Amphitheater

noon Molly Tuttle

1:15 p.m. Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

3 p.m. Flatt Lonesome

4 p.m. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

5 p.m. Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band

6:30 p.m. Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

8:30 p.m. Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush tribute to the Country Gentlemen and Charlie Cushman

9:30 p.m. Wide Open Jam with Infamous Stringdusters

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival

City Plaza Stage

noon Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

1:15 p.m. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

2:30 p.m. Ebony Hillbillies

3:45 p.m. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

5 p.m. Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann & Friends

6:15 p.m. Tim O’Brien featuring Jan Fabricius

7:45 p.m. Nick Forster & Danny Barnes

9:30 p.m. Gibson Brothers

Davie Street Stage

12:15 p.m. Strictly Strings

1:30 p.m. Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves

2:45 p.m. Zoe & Cloyd

4 p.m. ShadowGrass

5:15 p.m. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

6:30 p.m. David Holt & Josh Goforth

8 p.m. Kruger Brothers

9:45 p.m. Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Hargett Street Stage

12:30 p.m. Carolina PineCones

1:45 p.m. Chris Jones & Night Drivers

3 p.m. Dave Adkins Band

4:15 p.m. Grass Cats

5:30 p.m. Tommy Edwards & Bluegrass Experience

6:45 p.m. Missy Raines & The New Hip

8:15 p.m. Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys

9:45 p.m. Volume Five

Capitol Stage

12:15 p.m. FY5

1:30 p.m. Honey Dewdrops

2:45 p.m. Irene Kelley

4 p.m. Nedski and Mojo

5:15 p.m. 10 String Symphony

6:30 p.m. Molly Tuttle Band

8 p.m. Front Country

9:45 p.m. Town Mountain

Dance Tent

noon Square Dance with caller Aaron Ratcliffe and Blue Ridge Broadcasters

2 p.m. Zydeco Ya Yas

3:15 p.m. Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel

5 p.m. Glorifying Vines Sisters

6:15 p.m. Apple Chill Cloggers, Patrick Walsh & Friends

7:30 p.m. Ebony Hillbillies

9:30 p.m. To be announced

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) at Martin Street

noon Ruth Shumway & The High Ridge Pickers

1 p.m. Eliza Meyer & Friends

2 p.m. Ashe JAM Band

3 p.m. Yates Family & Acoustic Heritage

4 p.m. Virginia Luthiers Band with Wayne Henderson & Karlie Keepfer

5 p.m. Strictly Strings

6 p.m. Cane Mill Road

7 p.m. ShadowGrass

8 p.m. Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle & Jerry Salley

9:30 p.m. Trailblazers

Youth Stage at Raleigh Convention Center Plaza

noon Dreamcatcher

1 p.m. Michelle Canning Band

2 p.m. Circus No. 9

3 p.m. Strictly Strings

4 p.m. Sowell Family Pickers

5 p.m. Kids on Bluegrass

7 p.m. Berklee Bluegrass All Stars

7:50 p.m. Warren Wilson College

8:40 p.m. East Tennessee State University

Catch local favorites Chatham County Line Saturday at 1pm at Red Hat Amphitheater’s Main Stage or later that day at 9:30pm for an electric show at the City Plaza Stage. 2014 News & Observer File Photo - Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

SATURDAY

▪ 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. World of Bluegrass Expo: This is where you’ll find vendors, gear and products for music fans. It’s open to the public Friday and Saturday.

Wide Open Bluegrass

Main Stage, Red Hat Amphitheater

noon Sister Sadie

1 p.m. Chatham County Line

2 p.m. Bluegrass 45

3 p.m. Sierra Hull

4 p.m. Lonesome River Band

5 p.m. Balsam Range

Sierra Hull will perform at Red Hat Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 30th at 3:00pm during IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass. sierrahull.com

6:30 p.m. The Travelin’ McCourys

8 p.m. Hot Rize

9:45 p.m. Steep Canyon Rangers featuring Steve Martin

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival

City Plaza Stage

noon Flashback

1:15 p.m. Joe Newberry & April Verch

2:30 p.m. Kids on Bluegrass

3:45 p.m. Songs From the Road Band

5 p.m. Bryan Sutton & Casey Campbell

6:15 p.m. Becky Buller Band

7:45 p.m. Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

9:30 p.m. Chatham County Line (electric)

Davie Street Stage

12:15 p.m. ClayBank

1:30 p.m. Piney Woods Boys

2:45 p.m. Snyder Family Band

4 p.m. Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass

5:15 p.m. Strictly Clean & Decent

6:30 p.m. Rorrer Brothers and Son

8 p.m. Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

9:45 p.m. Harris Brothers

Hargett Street Stage

12:30 p.m. Nixon, Blevins & Gage

1:45 p.m. Williamson Brothers

3 p.m. Hank, Pattie & The Current

4:15 p.m. Kristy Cox

5:30 p.m. Sideline

6:45 p.m. Claire Lynch

8:15 p.m. Kenny & Amanda Smith

9:45 p.m. Slocan Ramblers

Capitol Stage

12:15 p.m. Outliers

1:30 p.m. Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon

2:45 p.m. Ms. Adeventure

4 p.m. Newtown

5:15 p.m. Scythian

6:30 p.m. Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

8 p.m. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

9:45 p.m. Wood & Wire

Dance Tent

noon Square Dance with caller Kyle Johnson and Half Hog

2:30 p.m. Clogging performance/workshop with Cane Creek Cloggers and Strictly Strings

4:15 p.m. Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel

6:15 p.m. Green Grass Cloggers, Uncle John & The Hollis Trio

7:30 p.m. Gravy Boys

9:30 p.m. Scythian

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) at Martin Street

noon Karlie Keepfer & Friends

1 p.m. Hill Family

2 p.m. Tater Hill Mashers

3 p.m. Creekside Crawfish

4 p.m. Lang Sisters

5 p.m. Cane Mill Road

6 p.m. Strictly Strings

7 p.m. Joe Newberry & April Verch

8 p.m. Trailblazers

9:30 p.m. ShadowGrass

Youth Stage at Raleigh Convention Center Plaza

noon Seven Pine

1 p.m. Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express

2 p.m. #MASHTAG

3 p.m. Dalton Gang

4 p.m. Salt & Light

5 p.m. Morehead State University

5:50 p.m. Pellissippi State Community College

6:40 p.m. Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Glenville State College

8:20 p.m. Denison University