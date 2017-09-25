Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers play NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ before Raleigh bluegrass show

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers will close out World of Bluegrass Week Saturday night in Raleigh, and we’ve got a preview.

Monday, NPR posted one of its signature “Tiny Desk Concerts” videos featuring Martin and the Rangers, performing in the offices of NPR.

They played four songs from their new release “The Long-Awaited Album,” which just came out Friday, including the Tar Heel-themed single “Caroline,” which closes out the set here.

That sets things up nicely for their Raleigh performance Saturday the finale slot for Wide Open Bluegrass, billed as their sole performance together this fall.

Wide Open Bluegrass is part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s marquee concerts. There are two days of ticketed shows at Red Hat Amphitheater, which is when Martin will perform.

There also are an array of free concerts all over downtown Raleigh Friday and Saturday.

For ticket details on Saturday’s concert, go to redhatamphitheater.com.

Look for an interview with Martin later this week.