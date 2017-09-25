Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers play NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ before Raleigh bluegrass show

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers will close out World of Bluegrass Week Saturday night in Raleigh, and we’ve got a preview.
Monday, NPR posted one of its signature “Tiny Desk Concerts” videos featuring Martin and the Rangers, performing in the offices of NPR.
They played four songs from their new release “The Long-Awaited Album,” which just came out Friday, including the Tar Heel-themed single “Caroline,” which closes out the set here.
That sets things up nicely for their Raleigh performance Saturday the finale slot for Wide Open Bluegrass, billed as their sole performance together this fall.
Wide Open Bluegrass is part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s marquee concerts. There are two days of ticketed shows at Red Hat Amphitheater, which is when Martin will perform.
There also are an array of free concerts all over downtown Raleigh Friday and Saturday.
For ticket details on Saturday’s concert, go to redhatamphitheater.com.
Look for an interview with Martin later this week.
David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi
Wide Open Bluegrass
▪ Main Stage: Shows are Friday and Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater. Single-day tickets start at $50 for IBMA members, $60 for the general public. Two-day passes start at $80 for IBMA members and $100 for nonmembers.
▪ Wide Open Bluegrass Streetfest: Free shows on stages on Fayetteville Street and around downtown Raleigh.
Friday, Sept. 29
noon Molly Tuttle
1:15 p.m. Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet
3 p.m. Flatt Lonesome
4 p.m. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
5 p.m. Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band
6:30 p.m. Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
8:30 p.m. Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush tribute to the Country Gentlemen and Charlie Cushman
9:30 p.m. Wide Open Jam with Infamous Stringdusters
Saturday, Sept. 30
noon Sister Sadie
1 p.m. Chatham County Line
2 p.m. Bluegrass 45
3 p.m. Sierra Hull
4 p.m. Lonesome River Band
5 p.m. Balsam Range
6:30 p.m. The Travelin’ McCourys
8 p.m. Hot Rize
9:45 p.m. Steep Canyon Rangers featuring Steve Martin
Comments