Your Tuesday guide to World of Bluegrass

Wide Open Bluegrass and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference have tons of activities and events throughout the week.
Here are Tuesday’s highlights.
For complete details and tickets, go to ibma.org and wideopenbluegrass.com.
Note that acts and times are subject to change.
Conference highlight
▪ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference is at the Raleigh Convention Center Tuesday through Thursday. There will be sessions for bluegrass professionals, including artists, record labels, agents, publishers and more. Advance registration is required for many events or conference registration.
▪ 4 p.m. Keynote Reception and address by Rhiannon Giddens, Raleigh Convention Center, 4th Floor Ballroom. She caused buzz Sunday when she knelt at her concert in solidarity with NFL players. Today, just over a year after she won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Giddens will deliver the keynote speech at this week’s International Bluegrass Music Association conference.
Our picks today
The Bluegrass Ramble kicks off tonight with more than 200 performers spread out at concerts Tuesday through Thursday. Passes for nonmembers are $30 for a single day or $75 for a three-day pass or $25 and $60 for IBMA members.
Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival shows are free.
Shout & Shine: A Celebration of Diversity in Bluegrass
The concert at Raleigh’s Pour House is part of the Bluegrass Ramble. It aims to expand that picture to the entire palette of races, physical abilities, sexual orientations, gender identities and national origins present – but often underrepresented – in bluegrass. The performers include Tyler Williams, who was born with cerebral palsy and is blind; openly gay songwriter Sam Gleaves; Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, a duo known as Cathy & Marcy; incoming IBMA Hall-of-Famer Alice Gerrard; the Otsuka and Watanabe Brothers, members of Japanese band Bluegrass 45; African-American string band The Ebony Hillbillies; and a “super jam” led by Front Country, who are nominated for this year’s IBMA’s Emerging Artist of the Year award.
April Verch and Joe Newberry
Good music along with good stories and good cheer from Raleigh’s own Newberry on guitar and banjo and Canadian Verch on fiddle – and stepdancing.
Where to see them: Tuesday, midnight, Vintage Church for the Bluegrass Ramble; Saturday, 1:15 p.m., City Plaza Stage; 7 p.m., Martin Street Stage for the free Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival.
Fireside Collective
From a foundation of tradition, this Asheville quartet makes a modern sound. It’s less murder ballads or train songs and more the hope and heartbreak of life in the here and now.
Where to see them: Bluegrass Ramble shows: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Raleigh Convention Center Masters Workshop Stage; Wednesday, 9 p.m., Lincoln Theater; Thursday, 12:25 a.m. Marriott Chancellor Room; 1:30 a.m. Marriott Congressional Room; Thursday, 8 p.m. The Pour House
Richie and Rosie
Banjo-fiddle duo Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton bring old-time-inflected music into today with energetic instrumentals and engaging harmonies.
Where to see them: Bluegrass Ramble shows: Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. Raleigh Convention Center Room 304; Wednesday, 7 p.m. King’s, 11 p.m. Architect
Forlorn Strangers
This young quintet out of Nashville blends Americana, pop and a folky ’70s vibe for a refreshing, original and just plain fun sound.
Where to see them: Bluegrass Ramble shows: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., Raleigh Convention Center Masters Workshop Stage
Bluegrass Ramble concerts
Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Caroline Gallagher, Travis Chandler and Avery County, Mile Twelve, The Small Glories, Cup O’Joe, Kayla and Matt Hotte
Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com. Starts at 7 p.m. The Savage Hearts, Deer Creek Boys, FY5, The Gravy Boys, Edgar Loudermilk featuring Jeff Autry, Salt & Light
Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com. Starts at 6 p.m. World of Bluegrass kickoff party, NewTown, Forlorn Strangers, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Mr. Sun, Special Consensus
Raleigh Marriott City Center Congressional Room: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. Starts at 10 p.m. Special Consensus, Swift Creek with Karen Smedley, The Railsplitters, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com. “Shout & Shine: A Celebration of Diversity in Bluegrass” starts at 7 p.m. Cup O’Joe, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Sheriff Scott and the Deputies, Tyler Williams Band, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Alice Gerrard, Ebony Hillbillies, Sam Gleaves, Japanese Jame, Super Jam hosted by Front Country
Raleigh Convention Center (Masters Workshop Stage): 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Fireside Collective, The Po’ Ramblin Boys, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Salt and Light – the Moore Family Band, The Railsplitters
Raleigh Convention Center (Room 304): Starts at 7 p.m. The Wooks, Richie and Rosie, Sam Gleaves, The Slocan Ramblers, Mr. Sun
Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com. Starts at 7 p.m. The Price Sisters, Cane Mill Road, High Fidelity, Sideline, The Slocan Ramblers, April Verch and Joe Newberry
