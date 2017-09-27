Your Wednesday guide to World of Bluegrass

Wide Open Bluegrass and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference have tons of activities and events throughout the week.

Here are Wednesday’s highlights.

Conference highlights

▪ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference is at the Raleigh Convention Center Tuesday through Thursday. There will be sessions for bluegrass professionals, including artists, record labels, agents, publishers and more. Advance registration is required for many events or conference registration.

Our picks today

The Bluegrass Ramble continues tonight with more than 200 performers spread out at concerts Tuesday through Thursday. Passes for nonmembers are $30 for a single day or $75 for a three-day pass or $25 and $60 for IBMA members.

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival shows are free.

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

It’s been a big year for this married duo from Cherryville – their latest album, “Faster and Farther,” got rave reviews, and they played the Grand Ol’ Opry in July. Rooted in traditional bluegrass sounds, they’re not afraid to roam in country, pop, gospel and more.

Where to see them: Bluegrass Ramble show Wednesday, 6 p.m., Vintage Church; Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival, Friday, 5:15 p.m., Davie Street Stage

Jonathan Byrd

Seventh-generation North Carolinian Byrd looks upon this world and these times with clear eyes and a sharp wit that make for songs both truthful and tuneful.

Where to see him: Bluegrass Ramble show, 9 p.m., Architect

Quite possibly the hardest working man in roots music, Jim Lauderdale is loved for his collaborations as well as his solo work. If you’re looking for real-deal country music, here you go. 2014 News & Observer File Photo - Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Jim Lauderdale

Quite possibly the hardest working man in roots music, Lauderdale is loved for his collaborations as well as his solo work. If you’re looking for real-deal country music, here you go.

Where to see him: Bluegrass Ramble show, 10 p.m., Vintage Church

Bluegrass Ramble concerts

Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com. Starts at 6 p.m. Mr. Sun, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Sam Gleaves, Jonathan Byrd, Missy Raines & the New Hip, Richie & Rosie, The Farmer and Adele

Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com. Starts at 6 p.m. Nefesh Mountain, Richie and Rosie, The Po’Ramblin Boys, The Small Glories, Songwriters in the Round: Becky Buller, Jon Weisberger, Donna Ulisse and Tim Stafford, Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, Charm City Junction

Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com. Starts at 6 p.m. Sheriff Scott and the Deputies, Hank Pattie & The Current, The Railsplitters, Fireside Collective, Front Country, Jenni Lyn, The Slocan Ramblers

Raleigh Marriott City Center Congressional Room: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. Starts at 10 p.m. South Hill Banks, Vicky Vaughan, Fireside Collective, Mile Twelve

Marriott Chancellor Room: Starts at 10 p.m. High Fidelity, Dreamcatcher, Valeris Smith & Liberty Pike, Beg, Steal or Borrow, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, The Band of Kelleys, Cup O’Joe, High Plains Jamboree, Fireside Collective

Marriott State Ballroom AB: Starts at 10 p.m. Jenni Lyn, Lonely Heartstring Band, Mile Twelve, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Special Consensus, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com. Starts at 6 p.m. The Wooks, The Slocan Ramblers, Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellies, Mr. Sun, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Nefesh Mountain, Missy Raines & the New Hip

Raleigh Convention Center (Masters Workshop Stage): 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com. International Showcases start at 2 p.m. Small Glories, Cup O’Joe, Kristy Cox, Kayla and Matt Hotte. Starts at 7 p.m. High Fidelity, The Price Sisters, Forlorn Strangers, Travers Chandler and Avery County, NewTown

Raleigh Convention Center (Room 304): Starts at 2 p.m. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Chosen Road, Heidi and Ryan, Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. Starts at 7 p.m. Deer Creek Boys, Caroline Gallagher, Mile Twelve, FY5, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters

Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com. Starts at 6 p.m. Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Cane Mill Road, Salt & Light – the Moore Family Band, Jim Lauderdale, Ken Tizzard, Mark Bumgarner