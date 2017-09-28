Your Thursday guide to World of Bluegrass

Wide Open Bluegrass and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference have tons of activities and events throughout the week.

Here are Thursday’s highlights.

For complete details and tickets, go to ibma.org and wideopenbluegrass.com.

Note that acts and times are subject to change.

Highlights

▪ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., IBMA Business Conference, Raleigh Convention Center

▪ 7:30 p.m. The 28th annual IBMA Awards Show will be hosted by Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Memorial Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $60 to $110 for non-IBMA members and $45 to $100 for members.

Our picks today

The Bluegrass Ramble concludes tonight with performers spread out at concerts around downtown. Passes for nonmembers are $30 for a single day or $75 for a three-day pass or $25 and $60 for IBMA members.

Curtis Eller

Durham’s Eller bills his band as his “American Circus,” and there’s definitely a lot of entertainment under this big top. A little punk, a little old-time, a dash of yodeling, and a lot of nothing you’ve ever heard before.

Where to see him: Bluegrass Ramble, 7 p.m., The Architect

Molly Tuttle

Tuttle, a nominee for this year’s IBMA Guitar Player of the Year award (the first-ever female nominee in that category), is poised to be a big name in roots music … or maybe she already is. With her skilled guitar playing and sweet voice, she’s frequently invited onstage with other players, and this year’s debut solo EP shows she has plenty to say on her own.

Where to see her: Bluegrass Ramble, late-night Thursday at 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Theatre; Wide Open Bluegrass at Red Hat Amphitheater, noon.

Town Mountain

This Asheville group plays bluegrass with a honky-tonk twist (and, on its latest album, 2016’s “Southern Crescent,” a dash of Cajun flavor, too).

Where to see them: Bluegrass Ramble, 11:45 p.m. Lincoln Theatre; Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival, 9:45 p.m. Capitol Stage

Bluegrass Ramble concerts

Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Curtis Eller, Garrett Newton Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Big Oak Boys, Bernie Lubbers

Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com. Starts at 7 p.m. The Clydes, Nixon, Blevis & Gage, Swift Creek, Steady Drive, The Honey Dewdrops, Ken Tizzard

Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Karen Smedley & Three Jack Jenny, Sideline, Hank, Pattie & The Current, Christiane and the Strays, Po’ Ramblin Boys, Town Mountain, Molly Tuttle

Raleigh Marriott City Center Congressional Room: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. Starts at 11 p.m. Heidi & Ryan, Chosen Road, Hank, Pattie and the Current, Hee Haw’s LuLu Roman, The Churchmen, The Sowell Family Pickers, Damascus Ridge

Marriott Chancellor Room: Starts at 10:30 p.m. Nu-Blue, High Plains Jamboree, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Marriott State Ballroom AB: Starts at 11 p.m. Mr. Sun, Lonely Heartstring Band, Mile Twelve, Lonely Heartstring Band, Miss Raines & the New Hip

The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Counter Clockwise, Fireside Collective, Grass Street, Dwight Hawkins & The Piedmont Highballers, Charm City Junction, Blue Octane with Mike Munford, Dirty Grass Players

Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com. Starts at 7 p.m. Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Salt & Light, Sweet Potato Pie, Diamond Creek, Kristy Cox, Roe Family Singers