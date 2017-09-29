Your Friday guide to World of Bluegrass

Bluegrass week kicks into high gear with Wide Open Bluegrass kicking off today.

You’ll find free shows all over downtown Raleigh Friday and Saturday at the Wide Open Bluegrass Street Fest.

Tickets are required for shows on the main stage, which features marquee names like Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Bela Fleck and cool tributes and reunions from legendary musicians.

For complete details and tickets, go to ibma.org and wideopenbluegrass.com.

Note that acts and times are subject to change.

Jerry Douglas (right) and Sam Bush (left) on stage during the Wide Open Jam at Wide Open Bluegrass in downtown Raleigh, Friday night, Oct. 3, 2014. They’ll lead an all-star tribute to IBMA Hall-of-Famers Country Gentlemen Friday at 8:30 p.m. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Highlights

▪ Main Stage: Shows are Friday and Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St, Raleigh. Single-day tickets start at $50 for IBMA members, $60 for the general public. Two-day passes start at $80 for IBMA members and $100 for nonmembers.

▪ Wide Open Bluegrass Streetfest: Free shows on stages on Fayetteville Street and around downtown Raleigh.

▪ World of Bluegrass Expo: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is where you’ll find vendors, gear and products for music fans. It’s open to the public Friday and Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

▪ The 32nd annual North Carolina Whole Hog Championship is this weekend, considered the state championship of barbecue in North Carolina. Around 30 teams will vie for the title, each having qualified based on their finish in one of 20 or so competitions throughout the year.

▪ Teams will get their hogs Friday night. Those at the festival Friday night can stop by the Memorial Auditorium courtyard from 7 to 9 p.m. to meet the teams and see them start their cookers. Judges will blind taste the barbecue and announce the winners Saturday afternoon. Sandwiches go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center near the Cabarrus Street facade.

▪ In the midst of all the music, you’ll find the Boone Adventure Zone, which gives a taste of Boone on the streets of downtown Raleigh. You can mine for gemstones, slide down an inflatable slide or take selfies on a (fiberglass) horse. Head to the corner of Fayetteville and Martin streets. Activities are free.

Our picks today

The Ebony Hillbillies

This New York-based group aims to keep black stringband music alive and kicking. They educate as they entertain, ensuring you’ll have something to think about even after you’re done dancing along.

Where to see them: Wide Open Streetfest Friday, 2:30 p.m., City Plaza Stage; 7:30 p.m., Dance Tent

Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves – Tribute to Ola Belle Reed

North Carolina’s Ola Belle Reed was a true foremother of mountain music. Her songs about life in Appalachia, including “I’ve Endured” and “High on a Mountain,” have been covered by countless bluegrass and country musicians, and are in capable hands from folk duo Fink and Marxer, joined by banjo player Sam Gleaves.

Where to see them: Wide Open Streetfest Friday, 1:30 p.m., Davie Street Stage

Front Country

You’re going to want to buckle up and get ready for a ride from this energetic group from California. They pick what they want from tradition and power it forward with a rock and pop approach.

Where to see them: Wide Open Streetfest Friday, 8 p.m., Capitol Stage

Infamous Stringdusters lead the Wide Open Jam at IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass show. Scott McCormick

Wide Open Bluegrass

Main Stage, Red Hat Amphitheater

Noon Molly Tuttle

1:15 p.m. Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

3 p.m. Flatt Lonesome

4 p.m. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

5 p.m. Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band

6:30 p.m. Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

8:30 p.m. Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush tribute to the Country Gentlemen and Charlie Cushman

9:30 p.m. Wide Open Jam with Infamous Stringdusters

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival

City Plaza Stage

Noon Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

1:15 p.m. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

2:30 p.m. Ebony Hillbillies

3:45 p.m. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

5 p.m. Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann & Friends

6:15 p.m. Tim O’Brien featuring Jan Fabricius

7:45 p.m. Nick Forster & Danny Barnes

9:30 p.m. Gibson Brothers

The Kruger Brothers play the Davie Street Stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The show is free. krugerbrothers.com

Davie Street Stage

12:15 p.m. Strictly Strings

1:30 p.m. Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves

2:45 p.m. Zoe & Cloyd

4 p.m. ShadowGrass

5:15 p.m. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

6:30 p.m. David Holt & Josh Goforth

8 p.m. Kruger Brothers

9:45 p.m. Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Hargett Street Stage

12:30 p.m. Carolina PineCones

1:45 p.m. Chris Jones & Night Drivers

3 p.m. Dave Adkins Band

4:15 p.m. Grass Cats

5:30 p.m. Tommy Edwards & Bluegrass Experience

6:45 p.m. Missy Raines & The New Hip

8:15 p.m. Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys

9:45 p.m. Volume Five

Capitol Stage

12:15 p.m. FY5

1:30 p.m. Honey Dewdrops

2:45 p.m. Irene Kelley

4 p.m. Nedski and Mojo

5:15 p.m. 10 String Symphony

6:30 p.m. Molly Tuttle Band

8 p.m. Front Country

9:45 p.m. Town Mountain

Dance Tent

Noon Square Dance with caller Aaron Ratcliffe and Blue Ridge Broadcasters

2 p.m. Zydeco Ya Yas

3:15 p.m. Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel

5 p.m. Glorifying Vines Sisters

6:15 p.m. Apple Chill Cloggers, Patrick Walsh & Friends

7:30 p.m. Ebony Hillbillies

9:30 p.m. To be announced

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) at Martin Street

Noon Ruth Shumway & The High Ridge Pickers

1 p.m. Eliza Meyer & Friends

2 p.m. Ashe JAM Band

3 p.m. Yates Family & Acoustic Heritage

4 p.m. Virginia Luthiers Band with Wayne Henderson & Karlie Keepfer

5 p.m. Strictly Strings

6 p.m. Cane Mill Road

7 p.m. ShadowGrass

8 p.m. Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle & Jerry Salley

9:30 p.m. Trailblazers

Youth Stage at Raleigh Convention Center Plaza

Noon Dreamcatcher

1 p.m. Michelle Canning Band

2 p.m. Circus No. 9

3 p.m. Strictly Strings

4 p.m. Sowell Family Pickers

5 p.m. Kids on Bluegrass

7 p.m. Berklee Bluegrass All Stars

7:50 p.m. Warren Wilson College

8:40 p.m. East Tennessee State University