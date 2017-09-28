The best of bluegrass were honored at the IBMA Awards. Find out who won.

North Carolina performers picked up International Bluegrass Music Awards Thursday night while several acts extended their winning streaks.

Entertainer of the Year went to the Earls of Leicester. The Jerry Douglas-led supergroup won the top award for the third consecutive year.

Flatt Lonesome repeated as vocal group of the year for the second consecutive time.

Balsam Range, the quintet from Haywood County, won the prestigious album of the year for “Mountain Voodoo,” which was released on North Carolina-based Mountain Home Records.

Brooke Aldridge, half of the Cherryville-based duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge, won female vocalist of the year.

Of the three acts inducted into the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame, two were from North Carolina: fiddler Bobby Hicks from Marshall, and Durham’s Alice Gerrard as half of the classic folk duo Hazel & Alice.

Sierra Hull picked up mandolin player of the year again after becoming the first woman to win that award last year.

Along similar lines, this year, guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle became the first woman to win guitar player of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners:

▪ Entertainer of the year: Earls of Leicester

▪ Vocal group of the year: Flatt Lonesome

▪ Instrumental group of the year: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

▪ Song of the year: “I Am a Drifter,” Volume Five (written by Donna Ulisse and Marc Rossi)

▪ Album of the year: Balsam Range, “Mountain Voodoo”

▪ Female vocalist of the year: Brooke Aldridge

▪ Male vocalist of the year: Shawn Camp

▪ Emerging artist of the year: Volume Five

▪ Gospel recorded performance of the year: (tie) Gibson Brothers’ “I Found a Church Today” and Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers’ “Sacred Memories” (with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White)

▪ Instrumental recorded performance: Michael Cleveland, “Fiddler’s Dream”

▪ Recorded event of the year: “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You,” Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, others

▪ Banjo player of the year: Noam Pikelny (Punch Brothers)

▪ Bass player of the year: Alan Bartram (Del McCory Band)

▪ Dobro player of the year: Josh Swift (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

▪ Fiddle player of the year: Patrick McAvinue

▪ Guitar player of the year: Molly Tuttle

▪ Mandolin player of the year: Sierra Hull