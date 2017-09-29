If you’re going to take a photo during the bluegrass festival, ‘Banjostand’ is your spot

Get your selfie stick ready.
During World of Bluegrass, perhaps one of the most photographed spots in downtown Raleigh is “Banjostand,” a temporary art project at the Raleigh Convention Center.
Wyoming Artist Bland Hoke uses more than 500 castoff banjo necks and other banjo parts to erect a sculpture around the Sir Walter Raleigh statue.
It’s become a go-to place for photos, jam sessions, meetups and even yoga.
Since it first popped up for World of Bluegrass in 2014, Bland has returned each year to create the 20-foot installation. It will be in place through the end of Wide Open Bluegrass, the street festival that’s got free shows and more during the International Bluegrass Music Association’s festivities.
The popular prop shop photo sessions are Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. Bring friends and have a professional photographer take a photo of you by the statue, complete with goofy music-themed props.
The Yoga with Sir Walter session is Saturday at 8:30 a.m. It’s free and is taught by Blue Lotus yoga. Participants should bring a yoga mat.
There also is photo contest with a chance to win a Martin guitar, locally made Raleigh products, a PineCone T-shirt or CD and a yearlong PineCone membership. Tag your photos with #Banjostand.
“Banjostand” was first commissioned by the City of Raleigh’s Office of Raleigh Arts. Hoke designs art throughout the country with reclaimed and recycled materials. “Banjostand” is at the Cabarrus Street end of the Raleigh Convention Center, next to the IBMA Youth Stage.
For more, go to wideopenbluegrass.com/banjostand
