Rock Picks: ‘Three Women,’ Simone Dinnerstein, Six String Drag

Veracity seems to be in short supply nowadays in these times of overheated rhetoric, so Saturday’s booking at the Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle is striking for the claim it makes. The show is called “Three Women and the Truth: Mary Gauthier, Eliza Gilkyson and Gretchen Peters,” and these are three singer-songwriters who can live up to that presentation – especially the Louisiana-born Gauthier, whose songs always feel as raw and real as a runaway’s journal entries. Some commentary about current and recent events seems like a certainty, too.
The music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $25-$28. See catscradle.com for details.
Other highlights
- New York classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein, a sometime collaborator of Tift Merritt’s, will be back in the area for a Duke Performances show Friday at Baldwin Auditorium.
- Also back is country-soul band 6 String Drag, Saturday at Raleigh’s Pour House.
- Monday brings the ever-“Popular” Nada Surf to the Cradle and Band of Skulls to Motorco Music Hall in Durham.
- The aptly named Legendary Pink Dots play Tuesday at Chapel Hill’s Local 506. Wednesday’s options include Gangstagrass at Motorco and the jam band moe. at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
- Charlotte native and Grammy regular Anthony Hamilton headlines an R&B bill at Durham Performing Arts Center with Lalah Hathaway and Eric Benet on Thursday – the same night Blitzen Trapper presents “Songbook: A Night of Stories & Songs” in an acoustic setting at Motorco.
