Rock Picks: Red Fang makes metal fun at Durham’s Motorco

Metal can be pretty humorless, but Red Fang is one of the funniest bands in the land – in part because they seem to spend a lot of time laughing at themselves while knee-deep in beer cans.
This Portland band’s Youtube channel is full of videos where they’re being hunted by comic-book nerds (“Shadows”), reenacting scenes from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail (“Prehistoric Dog”), battling an apocalypse of beer-drinking zombies (“Blood Like Cream”) or blowing a $5,000 video budget on a demolition derby where a station wagon destroys 80 gallons of milk plus an array of mannequins, watermelons and other items (“Wires”).
How can they possibly top all that live onstage? Find out Wednesday at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $20-$24. See motorcomusic.com for details.
Other highlights
- Friday brings guitar-flash master Joe Bonamassa to Durham Performing Arts Center, which has the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” with Kurtis Blow as MC on Saturday.
- This week’s comedy options include Ralphie May through Sunday at Goodnights and Paula Poundstone Thursday at Meymandi Hall, both in Raleigh.
- ‘80s hitmaker Howard Jones plays Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle on Sunday.
- And Ricky Skaggs comes to Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom on Thursday.
Comments