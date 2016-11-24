On the Beat

November 24, 2016 2:00 PM

Rock Picks: Red Fang makes metal fun at Durham’s Motorco

On the Beat

Musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

Metal can be pretty humorless, but Red Fang is one of the funniest bands in the land – in part because they seem to spend a lot of time laughing at themselves while knee-deep in beer cans.

This Portland band’s Youtube channel is full of videos where they’re being hunted by comic-book nerds (“Shadows”), reenacting scenes from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail (“Prehistoric Dog”), battling an apocalypse of beer-drinking zombies (“Blood Like Cream”) or blowing a $5,000 video budget on a demolition derby where a station wagon destroys 80 gallons of milk plus an array of mannequins, watermelons and other items (“Wires”).

How can they possibly top all that live onstage? Find out Wednesday at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $20-$24. See motorcomusic.com for details.

Other highlights

Related content

On the Beat

Comments

Videos

Rhiannon Giddens jams with Giri and Uma Peters

View more video

On The Beat

David Menconi
News & Observer music critic David Menconi's random (and we do mean random) musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety.

Entertainment Videos