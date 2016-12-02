J. Cole on Kanye West: “False Prophets”

J. Cole, North Carolina’s own platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated rapper, has his fourth studio album on the way -- “4 Your Eyez Only,” scheduled to appear on Dec. 9 -- and now we have the first video of one of the new album’s 10 songs.
Online now is a track called “False Prophets (Be Like This),” which seems to be about Cole’s controversial and deeply troubled peer Kanye West. “False Prophets” describes a once-idolized hero whose “fall from grace is hard to take,” in a tone of disillusionment; check it out below.
