On the Beat

March 9, 2017 11:15 AM

Rock Picks: Norah Jones performs at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

One of these days, pianist Norah Jones and sitar player Anoushka Shankar will do the quirky collaboration to end all quirky collaborations. Half-sisters and daughters of the late sitar master Ravi Shankar, they’ve worked together periodically over the years, most notably on three songs on Anoushka’s 2013 album “Traces of You.” But it’s intriguing to imagine how Shankar’s sitar drone and Jones’ country-jazz piano and salon voice might sound in the expansive, stretched-out setting of an extended jam session. Meantime, timing will bring both of them our way within less than a month of each other.

Jones plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium; while April 7 will bring Shankar to Duke University’s Page Auditorium for “Home: A Tribute to Ravi Shankar.” Tickets for Jones are $66 (dukeenergycenterraleigh.com); and Shankar, $15-$55 ($10 for Duke students, dukeperformances.duke.edu).

Other highlights

David Menconi
News & Observer music critic David Menconi's random (and we do mean random) musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety.

