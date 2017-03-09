Rock Picks: Norah Jones performs at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

One of these days, pianist Norah Jones and sitar player Anoushka Shankar will do the quirky collaboration to end all quirky collaborations. Half-sisters and daughters of the late sitar master Ravi Shankar, they’ve worked together periodically over the years, most notably on three songs on Anoushka’s 2013 album “Traces of You.” But it’s intriguing to imagine how Shankar’s sitar drone and Jones’ country-jazz piano and salon voice might sound in the expansive, stretched-out setting of an extended jam session. Meantime, timing will bring both of them our way within less than a month of each other.
Jones plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium; while April 7 will bring Shankar to Duke University’s Page Auditorium for “Home: A Tribute to Ravi Shankar.” Tickets for Jones are $66 (dukeenergycenterraleigh.com); and Shankar, $15-$55 ($10 for Duke students, dukeperformances.duke.edu).
Other highlights
- Friday brings St. Paul & the Broken Bones to the Raleigh Ritz, Christian pop stars Casting Crowns to PNC Arena and heartland rockers The Clarks to Lincoln Theatre.
- Town Mountain, Tift Merritt and others play an ACLU benefit at Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle Saturday, while Johnny Irion opens for Son Volt at Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom that same night.
- ’70s hitmaker Gordon Lightfoot is at Durham’s Carolina Theatre on Monday, and Atlanta rapper Jeezy plays the Ritz on Thursday.
