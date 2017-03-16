On the Beat

March 16, 2017 11:30 AM

Rock Picks: Magnetic Fields play ‘50 Song Memoir’ at Carolina Theatre

Some concepts are so perfect, it seems impossible for them to be anything but great. Magnetic Fields mastermind Stephin Merritt’s “50 Song Memoir” (Nonesuch Records) is such a concept – a five-album box set with one song representing each year from 1966 through 2015, an project that the lugubrious-voiced Merritt started around the time he hit the half-century mark himself. A sprawling high-concept examination of the human condition is familiar territory for Merritt (see Magnetic Fields’ incredibly wonderful 1999 masterpiece “69 Love Songs,” which was exactly that), and lucky us – Magnetic Fields are coming to town to play “50 Song Memoir” in its entirety over two nights. It happens Tuesday and Wednesday at Durham’s Carolina Theatre, with 8 p.m. showtimes both nights. Tickets are $30-$55. See carolinatheatre.org for details.

