Rock Picks: Magnetic Fields play ‘50 Song Memoir’ at Carolina Theatre

Magnetic Fields play ‘50 Song Memoir’
Some concepts are so perfect, it seems impossible for them to be anything but great. Magnetic Fields mastermind Stephin Merritt’s “50 Song Memoir” (Nonesuch Records) is such a concept – a five-album box set with one song representing each year from 1966 through 2015, an project that the lugubrious-voiced Merritt started around the time he hit the half-century mark himself. A sprawling high-concept examination of the human condition is familiar territory for Merritt (see Magnetic Fields’ incredibly wonderful 1999 masterpiece “69 Love Songs,” which was exactly that), and lucky us – Magnetic Fields are coming to town to play “50 Song Memoir” in its entirety over two nights. It happens Tuesday and Wednesday at Durham’s Carolina Theatre, with 8 p.m. showtimes both nights. Tickets are $30-$55. See carolinatheatre.org for details.
Other highlights
- Friday brings Chicago post-rock ensemble Tortoise to Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle and the reliably sardonic singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen to the Carolina.
- Fleetwood Mac chanteuse Stevie Nicks sings at Raleigh’s PNC Arena Sunday, with a superb opening-act bonus in the form of Chrissie Hyde’s Pretenders.
- Venerable ’60s “British Invasion” rockers the Zombies play the Carolina on Monday.
- And mandolin goddess Sierra Hull makes up for her weather-postponed Pinecone show at Raleigh’s Fletcher Opera Theater Thursday, the same night Chicano Batman plays Local 506 in Chapel Hill and former Carolina Chocolate Drops cellist Leyla McCalla is at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall.
Comments