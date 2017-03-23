Rock Picks: Roots-rock treasure Dex Romweber plays ‘Carrboro’ in Chapel Hill

Someday, there might be a plausible answer to one of the most puzzling ongoing mysteries of our time: How is it that Dex Romweber never became gigantically famous? Sure, he’s famous enough for the better-known likes of Jack White and Neko Case to sing his praises and cite him as an inspirational figure in the roots-rock world. But Romweber himself remains frustratingly obscure even though he’s been rocking the universe for more than three decades with albums like the new “Carrboro” (Bloodshot Records), which is a veritable blueprint for how to bottle spaced-out lightning – take something old, new, borrowed, blue and make it all sound of a piece. Simple enough if you’re Dex Romweber. The rest of us can marvel anew when Romweber plays a hometown show Friday night at Chapel Hill’s Local 506.
Doors open at 8 p.m., the music gets going at 9
Other highlights
- Also on Friday’s roots-rock tip is hotshot Texas guitarist Rev. Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
- Friday’s other options include local super-group the Faux Haws playing Bob Dylan’s 1965 signpost “Bringing It All Back Home” from start to finish at the Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle, and Three Dog Night (down to just one of the three iconic voices from the group’s ‘70s glory days, Danny Hutton) at Durham’s Carolina Theatre.
- California hip-hop duo Blackalicious comes to Durham’s Motorco Music Hall Saturday, the same night Calvin “Selector Dub Narcotic” Johnson opens two nights of benefit shows sponsored by NCourageNow – Saturday at Chapel Hill’s Cave and Sunday at Durham’s Pinhook.
- Tuesday brings veteran classic rocker Steve Miller to Durham Performing Arts Center, and Celtic punks Flogging Molly to the Raleigh Ritz.
