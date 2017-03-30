On the Beat

March 30, 2017 11:15 AM

Rock Picks: Lambchop’s countrypolitan echoes at Cat’s Cradle

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

Weird and wonderful are not always mutually exclusive, but those two states coexist beautifully with Lambchop – a genuinely peculiar band from Nashville that transcends genre almost like no other. Echoes of the band’s spectral countrypolitan can still be heard on Lambchop’s latest album “FLOTUS (For Love Often Turns Us Still)” (Merge Records), but powered by Euro-electronic grooves plus vocal effects that render Kurt Wagner’s earnest voice ghostlier than ever. It should make for a very cool show Sunday night, when Lambchop plays Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle.

Doors open at 7 p.m., Xylouris White starts the music at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Xylouris White opens. See catscradle.com for details.

