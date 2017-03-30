Rock Picks: Lambchop’s countrypolitan echoes at Cat’s Cradle

Weird and wonderful are not always mutually exclusive, but those two states coexist beautifully with Lambchop – a genuinely peculiar band from Nashville that transcends genre almost like no other. Echoes of the band’s spectral countrypolitan can still be heard on Lambchop’s latest album “FLOTUS (For Love Often Turns Us Still)” (Merge Records), but powered by Euro-electronic grooves plus vocal effects that render Kurt Wagner’s earnest voice ghostlier than ever. It should make for a very cool show Sunday night, when Lambchop plays Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle.
Doors open at 7 p.m., Xylouris White starts the music at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Xylouris White opens. See catscradle.com for details.
Other highlights
- Onetime Johnny Quest guitarist Bill Ladd faces some formidable medical bills from cancer treatments, so the Connells are headlining a Friday night benefit show at the Cradle.
- Also Friday, the Flaming Lips alight to psychedelicize the Raleigh Ritz, with Zack Mexico and The Veldt playing an after-show party that night at Raleigh’s Pour House.
- Saturday brings Earth Wind & Fire to Durham Performing Arts Center, Patrick Watson to Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom and ’90s alt-rock hitmakers Dinosaur Jr. to the Cradle.
- Sunday morning’s Rock & Roll Marathon closes with a free show by Cracker at downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater.
- And Mark Eitzel, bard of the broken-hearted, shares a very fine Thursday-night bill at Kings in Raleigh with Giant Sand’s Howe Gelb.
