Rock Picks: Moon Bounce rolls into The Cave in Chapel Hill

1:31 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC Pause

1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life

1:53 Recruits train to become Raleigh firefighters

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

0:56 UNC's Hicks: It is the best feeling I have ever felt

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:45 UNC's Isaiah Hicks breaks down the final minute of the Tar Heels' win over Gonzaga

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

1:01 DeVos promotes school vouchers during Fort Bragg visit