Rock Picks: Moon Bounce rolls into The Cave in Chapel Hill

Electronic music can sound coldly mechanical, but there’s no mistaking the warm, beating heart at the center of Philadelphia’s Moon Bounce. That would be Corey Regensburg, the group’s mastermind and a theatrically inclined fellow with a vivid sonic imagination. Moon Bounce’s fine new album “Clean House” (Grind Select Records) is a tour de force of mind-blowing hooks and arrangements – spiced with impeccable singing from Regensburg himself, bringing soulful back with some of the most delectable vocal teasing this side of the late great Prince.
Moon Bounce will deliver it live Tuesday night, on a bill with Ehiorobo at The Cave in Chapel Hill. Cover is just $5 and it gets started at 10 p.m. See caverntavern.com for details.
Other highlights
- Friday brings “A Tribute to Jefferson Hart” to The Kraken in Chapel Hill, with Rebecca Newton, Sam Frazier, Holden Richards and numerous other peers of the longtime local-music fixture paying respect in song.
- Also Friday, the great sitar master Anoushka Shankar plays a tribute to her father Ravi at Duke’s Page Auditorium, Chapel Hill’s North Elementary shows off its new album “…and every color you have ever seen” at the Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle and the Raleigh Ritz has Floetry’s Marsha Ambrosius with Eric Benet.
- Saturday, singer/songwriter Ellis Paul plays a 6 String Cafe show at Cary Theater, while the spring edition of Raleigh’s “Live & Local” Hillsborough Street festival features Chatham County Line, Amateurs, The Beast and others.
- “Justice for All: A Concert to Benefit the UNC Center for Civil Rights” will be Sunday at Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom with Backsliders, I Was Totally Destroying It, Shirlette Ammons and others. And also on the benefit-show tip, Florida’s Sister Hazel plays one for Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina Sunday at Raleigh’s Dorton Arena.
- Mount Moriah opens for Strand of Oaks at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall Monday, the same night gypsy-punk ensemble Gogol Bordello alights at the Cradle.
- Anthrax rocks the Ritz on Tuesday, and hit-making pianist Bruce Hornsby plays Durham’s Carolina Theatre Thursday.
