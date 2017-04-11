On the Beat

April 11, 2017 10:22 AM

Rock Picks: Ukrainian folk ensemble DakhaBrakha performs at Duke

By David Menconi

The South By Southwest music festival always offers up some intriguing left-field discoveries, and one of this year’s most mind-bending was DakhaBrakha – a theatrically inclined Ukrainian folk ensemble with a deeply experimental streak. The quartet’s other-earthly drones sounded impossibly foreign, more descended from another galaxy than imported from another hemisphere, but the music was also lovely and more than a little hypnotizing. Friday offers a unique opportunity to hear DakhaBrakha locally, playing a live version of their score to the 1930 silent film “Earth” (Ukranian director Oleksandr Dovzhenko’s tale of resistance to Stalinist collectivization).

The music accompanies a screening of the film, at 8 p.m. at Duke University’s Baldwin Auditorium in Durham. Tickets are $10-$28. See dukeperformances.duke.edu for details.

David Menconi
