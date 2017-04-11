Rock Picks: Ukrainian folk ensemble DakhaBrakha performs at Duke

The South By Southwest music festival always offers up some intriguing left-field discoveries, and one of this year’s most mind-bending was DakhaBrakha – a theatrically inclined Ukrainian folk ensemble with a deeply experimental streak. The quartet’s other-earthly drones sounded impossibly foreign, more descended from another galaxy than imported from another hemisphere, but the music was also lovely and more than a little hypnotizing. Friday offers a unique opportunity to hear DakhaBrakha locally, playing a live version of their score to the 1930 silent film “Earth” (Ukranian director Oleksandr Dovzhenko’s tale of resistance to Stalinist collectivization).
The music accompanies a screening of the film, at 8 p.m. at Duke University’s Baldwin Auditorium in Durham. Tickets are $10-$28. See dukeperformances.duke.edu for details.
Other highlights
- Friday also brings the incomparable Southern Culture on the Skids to Raleigh’s Pour House, Arboretum to The Cave in Chapel Hill and Grateful Dead tributary Dark Orchestra to the Raleigh Ritz.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers funk up Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Saturday, the same night Grammy nominee (and former Duke student) Mike Posner plays Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle, Diet Cig is at the Cradle Back Room and Coathangers play the Pinhook in Durham.
- Also Saturday, the annual Cuegrass Festival at The Pit in Raleigh has Old Habits, Malpass Brothers and more.
- Big Sean holds forth at the Ritz Sunday, the same night late-period Ramones alumnus CJ Ramone plays Chapel Hill’s Local 506.
- Jamaican reggae star Chronixx plays the Cradle on Tuesday, the same night comic Doug Stanhope is at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
- And Thursday is right busy: The Shins at the Ritz, Foxygen at the Cradle with ex-V-Roy Scott Miller at the Cradle Back Room, and Steve Martin opening a two-night run at Durham Performing Arts Center with Martin Short and Steep Canyon Rangers.
