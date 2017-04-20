On the Beat

April 20, 2017 8:00 AM

Rock Picks: Shemekia Copeland sings the blues at UNC’s Memorial Hall

By David Menconi

“I’m drivin’ out of Nashville with a body in the trunk/Trying to figure out the depths that I have sunk” – it takes an immense amount of pluck to sell a line that far over the top. But leave it to Shemekia Copeland to pull it off with ease on “Drivin’ Out of Nashville,” from her very fine and most recent album “Outskirts of Love” (Alligator Records). The daughter of famed Texas bluesman Johnny Copeland, Shemekia has always come by her blues bonafides honestly as a powerhouse vocalist who can pretty much do it all. Or as she puts it elsewhere in that same song, “Country ain’t nothing but the blues with a twang.” Believe it. She’ll sing live Friday at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10-$49. For details, see carolinaperformingarts.org.

David Menconi
