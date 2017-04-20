Rock Picks: Shemekia Copeland sings the blues at UNC’s Memorial Hall

“I’m drivin’ out of Nashville with a body in the trunk/Trying to figure out the depths that I have sunk” – it takes an immense amount of pluck to sell a line that far over the top. But leave it to Shemekia Copeland to pull it off with ease on “Drivin’ Out of Nashville,” from her very fine and most recent album “Outskirts of Love” (Alligator Records). The daughter of famed Texas bluesman Johnny Copeland, Shemekia has always come by her blues bonafides honestly as a powerhouse vocalist who can pretty much do it all. Or as she puts it elsewhere in that same song, “Country ain’t nothing but the blues with a twang.” Believe it. She’ll sing live Friday at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall.
Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10-$49. For details, see carolinaperformingarts.org.
Other highlights
- Elsewhere Friday: The Big Star concert film “Thank You, Friends” shows at Durham’s Carolina Theatre, with a Q&A featuring various participants afterward. Also, Steel Panther, also unofficially known as Spinal Tap come to life, is at the Raleigh Ritz; Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle has South Carolina’s Jump Little Children; David Holt and Josh Goforth play songs and tell stories at Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom; and blues-rock guitarist Jonny Lang plays Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
- Saturday brings venerable metal band Y&T to the Lincoln, plus country-guitar hotshot Junior Brown to the Cradle.
- Brit Floyd brings Pink Floyd to life Sunday at Durham Performing Arts Center.
- Guitar deity Richard Thompson plays Durham’s Carolina Theatre Wednesday, and Thursday’s “I Love The 90s” show at Raleigh’s PNC Arena has Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Bad, Coolio and even Vanilla Ice!
Comments