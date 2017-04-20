The sounds of summer, 2017

It’s time once again for you to get out your calendar and flag dates for the concerts you deem to be can’t-miss. And this year, you might even be able to write ’em down in permanent ink.
A year ago, the 2016 outdoor music preview ran shortly after the North Carolina General Assembly passed the infamous House Bill 2, the “Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act.” The law forbade local anti-discrimination protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people – and it caused massive protests, boycotts and cancellations from high-profile entertainers.
HB2 is gone now, replaced by a compromise repeal that has come under fire from human-rights groups as being similarly discriminatory. And while it did lure sporting events back, it didn’t do enough to convince the state of California to lift its ban on official state-funded travel to North Carolina; Chicago and Washington State also have similar bans still in place.
It’s not clear what this means for concerts and conventions. At the very least, however, we probably won’t see the wave of HB2-inspired cancellations we had last year, when acts from Pearl Jam to Itzhak Perlman called off concerts. By now, the acts who care are staying away, and we may not even know who they are.
Meanwhile, Walnut Creek – excuse me, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – looks as countrified as ever. Red Hat has some very cool bookings, including The xx and Maxwell, while the N.C. Symphony’s Summerfest is back at Booth Amphitheatre, and the N.C. Museum of Art has an impressive array of homegrown headliners: Mipso, Mandolin Orange, Rhiannon Giddens, Tift Merritt and even Superchunk.
Save this link because we’ll update it all summer as new shows are announced.
Happy listening, and remember: Always wear sunscreen.
David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi
Outdoor Music Guide Schedule 2017
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh
Info: nando.com/walnutcreek
April 28 – Poison, Extreme, Jackyl
May 12 – Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas
May 13 – Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Zoey Dollaz
May 17 – Kings of Leon, Deerhunter, Nathaniel Rateliff
May 20 – Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell
June 4 – Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield
June 15 – Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young
June 25 – Chicago, Doobie Brothers
July 14 – Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindle, Jon Pardi
July 21 – Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane
July 25 – Journey, Asia
July 28 – Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese
Aug. 6 – Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham
Aug. 12 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Aaron Lewis
Aug. 16 – John Mayer
Aug. 19 – Luke Bryan, Brett Eldridge, Craig Campbell
Aug. 22 – Counting Crows, Matchbox Twenty, Rivers and Rust
Sept. 1 – Green Day, Catfish and the Battlement
Sept. 8 – Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Kane Brown
Sept. 23 – Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr, Luke Combs
Oct. 6 – Zac Brown Band
Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh
Info: redhatamphitheater.com
May 5 – Kidz Bop
May 6 – Ben Folds
May 12 – Bastille, Mondo Cozmo
May 14 – The xx
May 26 – Maxwell, Ledisi, Leela James
June 6 – Glass Animals
June 14 – Dirty Heads, Soja, The Green, RDGLDGRN
June 17 – Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups, Ocean Park Standoff
June 18 – Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice
June 24 – Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie
June 29 – Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog
July 4 – Fireworks Festival with The Connells (free)
July 9 – My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr.
July 14 – Tedeschi Trucks, Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna
July 15 – MercyMe
July 18 – Primus, Clutch
July 19 – Idina Menzel
July 20 – Slayer, Lamb of God, Behemoth
July 22 – Rebelution
July 28 – Straight No Chaser, Postmodern Jukebox
Aug. 3 – Gov’t Mile, Galactic
Aug. 5 – Blondie, Garbage, Deep Valley
Aug. 11 – Umphrey’s McGee, Aqueous
Aug. 23 – Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips
Sept. 29-30 – IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass
Booth Amphitheatre, Cary
Info: boothamphitheatre.com
June 7 – Paul Simon
June 28 – John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, Lily & Madeleine
July 8 – Sturgill Simpson, Adia Victoria
Aug. 12 – Eddie Money
Sept. 7-10 – Theater Raleigh presents “Rock of Ages”
Sept. 16 – Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy
Sept. 19 – 2Cellos
Oct. 21 – Charlie Daniels Band
N.C. Symphony Summerfest at Booth
Info: ncsymphony.org/summerfest
May 27 – New World Symphony
June 3 – Romantic Broadway
June 9 – Classics Under the Stars
June 10 – A Space Spectacular
June 17 – An Evening in France
June 24 – A Night of Beethoven
June 30 – Steep Canyon Rangers
July 1 – Appalachian Spring
July 4 – Independence Day
July 7 – The Music of U2
July 15 – Jackie Gore and North Tower Band
Hob Nob Jazz Series at Booth
May 3 – Tea Cup Gin
May 10 – Yolanda Rubin
May 17 – Mint Julip Jazz Band
May 24 – Peter Lamb & the Wolves
May 31 – Marcus Anderson
N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh
Info: ncartmuseum.org
May 6 – Mipso, River Whyless
June 5 – Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers
June 9 – Tegan and Sara
June 13 – Kaleo
June 18 – Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires
June 24 – Sheryl Crow, Aaron Lee Tasjan
July 22 – Mandolin Orange, Joe Pug
July 31 – Belle & Sebastian, Andrew Bird
Aug. 1 – Punch Brothers, I’m With Her (Aoife O’Donovan, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz)
Aug. 9 – Rhiannon Giddens
Aug. 12 – Superchunk
Aug. 19 – Tift Merritt and Friends, with Hiss Golden Messenger
Sept. 16 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, “The Big Lebowski”
Duke University Music in the Gardens, Durham
Info: dukeperformances.duke.edu
June 7 – Flock of Dimes
June 14 – Robert Finley
June 21 – Robbie Fulks
June 28 – Loamlands
July 5 – Birds of Chicago
July 12 – Kelsey Waldon
July 19 – River Whyless
July 26 – Caleb Caudle
Shakori Hills, Pittsboro
Info: shakorihillsgrassroots.org
May 4-7 – Grassroots Spring Festival: Jim Lauderdale, Donna the Buffalo, Todd Snider, Amy Helm, others
Sept. 30 – Sylvan Esso, tUnE-yArDs, Wye Oak, Helado Negro
Festival for the ENO, Durham
Info: enoriver.org/festival
July 1-4 – Antibalas, Ruby Amanfu + Steelism
Durham Blues & Brews Festival, Durham
Info: durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com
May 20 – Willie Painter Band, Nikki Hill, Roy Roberts
Moogfest, Durham
Info: moogfest.com
Protest Stage at Motorco Park
May 18 – Talib Kweli, Omar Souleyman, Mykki Blanco, Bearcat, Pieface Girls, others
May 19 – Animal Collective, Jessy Lanza, Zola Jesus, London O’Connor, RBTS Win
May 20 – Flying Lotus, King, Professor Tune, DJ Chela, ZenSoFly
Free Outdoor Programming
Bull McCabe’s
May 19 – Riddim Macka Sound System, Selector B Steady, DJ Algoriddim
American Tobacco Amphitheater
May 20 – Joyful Noise of Electronic Music for Kids and Experimental Adults, Peanut Butter Wolf, Noize Activity
Outdoor installations including “No Permission Needed: CREATE,” “The Dream Wanderer: Lily Dale Virtual Reality,” “Jeremy Dance, Michael Stipe,” “Democracy’s Exquisite Corpse” and “SuperCollider, Scott Lindroth”
Raleigh Little Theatre Rose Garden, Raleigh
Info: raleighlittletheatre.org
Aug. 19 – Groove in the Garden, lineup TBA
Sept. 23 – Live & Local Roots Fest, lineup TBA
Oct. 21 – Groove in the Garden, lineup TBA
Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh
Info: hopscotchmusicfest.com – Sept. 7-10, acts TBA
FREE SERIES
North Hills, Raleigh
Info: visitnorthhills.com
Midtown Beach Music Series
April 20 – Embers featuring Craig Woolard
April 27 – Liquid Pleasure
May 4 – Sleeping Booty
May 11 – Legacy Motown Revue
May 18 – Band of Oz
May 25 – Tams
June 1 – Catalinas
June 8 – Steve Owens & Summertime
June 15 – Chairman of The Board
June 22 – Jim Quick & Coastline Band
June 29 – Black Water Rhythm & Blues
July 6 – Spare Change
July 13 – Fantastic Shakers
July 20 – Too Much Sylvia
July 27 – North Tower
Aug. 3 – Band of Oz
Aug. 10 – Liquid Pleasure
Aug. 17 – Embers featuring Craig Woolard
Midtown Music Fest
April 29 – Chris Weaver Band, Wild Fur, Shannon LaBrie, members of Jack the Radio, Brooke Hawala, others
Midtown Bluegrass Series
May 7 – acts TBA
Sept. 17 – acts TBA
Kicking’ It Country
June 3 – Blake Kearney Band, Casi Joy
Sunday Funday
June 11 – David Higgins Band, Colin and Carolina
Friday Night Tributes
Fridays, Aug. 25-Oct. 13 - acts TBA
Back Porch Music on the Lawn, Durham
Info: americantobaccocampus.com
May 11 – Front Country, Demolition String Band
May 25 – Tellico, Skylar Gudasz
June 15 – Jim Lauderdale, Fireside Collective
June 29 – Alice Gerrard, Onyx Club Boys
Aug. 3 – Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Acoustic Manner
Aug. 17 – Acoustic Syndicate
Aug. 31 – Seldom Scene, Cicada Rhythm
Sept. 14 – Billy Strings, Whiskey Shivers
Durham Central Park, Durham
Info: durhamcentralpark.org
June 23 – Orquesta GarDel
June 30 – Too Many Zooz
July 7 – Skylar Gudasz, Kamara Thomas
July 14 – Cris Jacobs
July 21 – Caique Vidal & Batuque
July 28 – Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboy
Aug. 4 – Rebirth Brass Band
Aug. 11 – Allen Boys
Mill Music Sessions, Rocky Mount
Info: facebook.com/RockyMountMills
April 29 – Hiss Golden Messenger
May 18 – Southern Culture on the Skids
June 16 – Chatham County Line
July 14 – Drivin’ N’ Cryin’
Aug. 11 – Dom Flemons
Sept. 8 – TBA
Sertoma Series, Cary
Info: townofcary.org
May 13 – Lose Strings Band
June 10 – Tyler Hughes and Sam Gleaves
July 8 – Al Strong
Aug. 12 – Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboy
Live at Lunch, Cary
Info: townofcary.org
April 27 – Ariel Pocock
May 4 – Rory John Zak Duo
May 11 – Garrett Newton Duo
May 18 – Jimmy Weaver
May 25 – E.G. Peters
Six Sundays, Wake Forest
Info: wakeforestarts.org/events/six-sundays
April 30 – Marcus Anderson
May 7 – Faol Liath
May 14 – EG Peters Band
May 21 – Hank, Pattie & The Current
May 28 – Walking for Pennies
June 4 – TBA
Art of Cool (daytime free programming, April 29)
Info: aocfestival.org
CCB Plaza – La La Specific, P.A.T. Jr., Raleigh Rockers, DJ Gonzo, others
American Tobacco Amphitheater – Jus Once Gogo Band, Al Strong and the Start of Cool All Stars
Artsplosure, Raleigh
Info: artsplosure.org
May 19-21 – Phil Cook, Lacy Jags, Rise Raschid, William Bell Band, Harris Brothers, Seratones, others
Music on The Plaza, Durham
Info: northgatemall.com
May 5 – Cinco de Mayo with Los Plebes de Olancho
May 12 – Handsome Al and the Lookers, Emma Davis
May 26 – Mel Melton’s Wicked Mojos, John Dee Holeman
June 2 – Beauty Operators
June 16 – Entertainers
June 30 – The Magnificents
Y’all at Dix Park, Raleigh
Info: yallatdixpark.com
June 24 – acts TBA
July 22 – acts TBA
Aug. 26 – acts TBA
