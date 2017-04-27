Rock Picks: New Pornographers bring ‘Whiteout Conditions’ to Raleigh

When it comes to glorious, to-die-for pop, New Pornographers are pretty much the last word. The Canadian ensemble’s new album “Whiteout Conditions” (Collected Works Records) is another flawless gem, but that’s nothing new. The Pornographers have been cranking out one fantastic album after another with seeming effortlessness for two decades now, each one somehow catchier than the one before. This one has plenty of quirks, including some vintage ’80s synthesizer sounds that will draw a smile or two of recognition from anyone who was listening to Top-40 radio back then.
Catch them doing it live Monday at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh. Waxahatchee opens at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30. See lincolntheatre.com for details.
Other highlights
- Friday brings the opening of Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek’s 2017 concert season with a vintage hair-metal bill – Poison, Extreme, Jackyl – while locals-made-good Sarah Shook and the Disarmers are at the sold-out Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle.
- This weekend’s Art of Cool Festival brings George Clinton, Common and lots more to various venues around Durham.
- The roots-rock extravaganza S.P.I.T.T.L.E. Fest is back with Hank Sinatra, Peter Holsapple, Temperance League and others at Raleigh’s Pour House Saturday.
- Christopher Cross is still at it and plays Durham’s Carolina Theatre on Monday, the same night that Brokeback and Mind Over Mirrors set heads to spinning at Kings in Raleigh.
- 27 years ago, the great Redd Kross did a song called “Shonen Knife” in honor of the Japanese icons, so it’s funny both bands will play in the area Monday night: Red Kross at Durham’s Pinhook with Maple Stave and Shonen Knife at Chapel Hill’s Local 506.
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will do just that Wednesday at the Cradle Back Room; and the very fine Los Angeles singer/guitarist Diego Davidenko is the entertainment at Raleigh’s Irregardless Cafe Thursday evening, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
