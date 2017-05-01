IBMA’s “Bluegrass Ramble” on the way

The 2017 edition of the annual World of Bluegrass festival is on the way, and the first piece of this year’s puzzle is out - the acts playing the “Bluegrass Ramble” nightclub shows.
This year’s model boasts a solid local contingent, with North Carolina-connected acts accounting for eight of 30 slots. North Carolina artists are boldfaced in the list below.
It will happen during IBMA’s World of Bluegrass, Sept. 26-30 at various spots around downtown Raleigh, with club venues including Kings, Lincoln Theatre, Pour House, Vintage Church, The Architect Bar and Raleigh Convention Center.
Last year’s World of Bluegrass set another attendance record, drawing a total of more than 200,000 people to its events. Much more to come.
Jonathan Byrd (Carrboro)
Cane Mill Road (Deep Gap)
Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer (Lansing and Silver Spring, Md.)
Cup O’Joe (Armagh, Northern Ireland)
Deer Creek Boys (Amherst, Va.)
Fireside Collective (Asheville)
Flats and Sharps (Brighton, U.K.)
Forlorn Strangers (Nashville)
FY5 (Fort Collins, Co.)
Caroline Gallagher (Southern Pines)
Sam Gleaves (Berea, Ky.)
Hank, Pattie & The Current (Raleigh)
High Fidelity (Whites Creek, Tenn.)
Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome (Cedar Bluff, Va.)
Lonely Heartstring Band (Brookline, Mass.)
Mile Twelve (Jamaica Plain, Mass.)
Molsky’s Mountain Drifters (Beacon, New York)
Mr. Sun (Portland, Maine)
NewTown (Lexington, Ky.)
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Sevierville, Tenn.)
Price Sisters (Sardis, Ohio)
Quiles & Cloud (San Francisco)
Railsplitters (Boulder, Co.)
Richie and Rosie (Trumansburg, New York)
Salt and Light the Moore Family Band (Graham)
Savage Hearts (Lafayette, Colo.)
Sheriff Scott and the Deputies (Nashville)
Slocan Ramblers (Toronto, Ontario)
Small Glories (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
Travers Chandler and Avery County (Taylorsville)
David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi
