Lizzo will perform Wednesday, June 14, at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.
Lizzo will perform Wednesday, June 14, at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. Vivien Killilea Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
Lizzo will perform Wednesday, June 14, at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. Vivien Killilea Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
On the Beat

On the Beat

Musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety

On the Beat

June 15, 2017 11:00 AM

Rock Picks: Lizzo brings music and a message of body positivity to Cat’s Cradle

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

Watching the hit parade, you could be forgiven for thinking that just about every performer on earth was a supermodel in desperate need of a cheeseburger. So it’s refreshing indeed to contemplate Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson), a fantastic Minneapolis-based emcee who is unafraid to show off her every-woman curves while spieling a message of body positivity that deserves to resonate to every corner of the pop-culture universe. Lizzo’s set at South By Southwest this past March was one of the best I saw down there, and she’ll bring the show to Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle on Wednesday.

Doors open at 7 p.m., Brooke Candy starts things off at 8 and tickets are $18-$20. See catscradle.com for details.

Other highlights

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin' 1:09

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

Rhiannon Giddens jams with Giri and Uma Peters 0:45

Rhiannon Giddens jams with Giri and Uma Peters
PLAY-Sound at Moogfest in Durham 0:27

PLAY-Sound at Moogfest in Durham

View More Video

On The Beat

David Menconi
News & Observer music critic David Menconi's random (and we do mean random) musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety.

Entertainment Videos