Rock Picks: Lizzo brings music and a message of body positivity to Cat’s Cradle

Watching the hit parade, you could be forgiven for thinking that just about every performer on earth was a supermodel in desperate need of a cheeseburger. So it’s refreshing indeed to contemplate Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson), a fantastic Minneapolis-based emcee who is unafraid to show off her every-woman curves while spieling a message of body positivity that deserves to resonate to every corner of the pop-culture universe. Lizzo’s set at South By Southwest this past March was one of the best I saw down there, and she’ll bring the show to Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle on Wednesday.
Doors open at 7 p.m., Brooke Candy starts things off at 8 and tickets are $18-$20. See catscradle.com for details.
Other highlights
- Friday brings old-school ’80s rap hitmaker Biz Markie to the Raleigh Ritz, rising Americana stars Turnpike Troubadours to Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre and Hiss Golden Messenger to the friendly confines of Durham’s Pinhook.
- Downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater has Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups Saturday night, followed by the Rise Against/Deftones bill on Sunday.
- Peerless singer/songwriter Jason Isbell is at N.C. Museum of Art Sunday with Amanda Shires.
- Expatriate Americana star Robbie Fulks returns to play this week’s Duke “Music in the Gardens” show on Wednesday, the same night Don Dixon and Marti Jones open for Dave Mason at Durham’s Carolina Theatre.
- And Band of Heathens round out the week at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall.
