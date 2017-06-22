Rock Picks: Old 97’s at the Lincoln and the new Y’all at Dix Park music series

The Old 97’s hit a tone of nostalgia to close out their latest album with “Those Were the Days,” a wistful toast to glory days and colorful exploits of younger times. But what’s odd about it is that, based on the rest of “Graveyard Whistling” (ATO Records), the 97’s don’t seem to be anywhere near gold-watch retirement time. It’s another beyond-solid set that’s long on the group’s scruffy charm, with hooks and punchlines aplenty. When main man Rhett Miller gets to the punchline of “She Hates Everybody” (which concludes, “but me”) you can see why.
The Old 97’s will be playing it live Friday night at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre. Showtime is 8:30 p.m., Vandoliers are the opening act and tickets are $20. See lincolntheatre.com for details.
Other highlights
- This weekend also brings the unveiling of a couple of new concert venues in Raleigh, starting with Dix Park. Saturday is the first date of the free new Y’all at Dix Park series, with The Veldt, Wayleaves, Zensofly and Enenra (see yallatdixpark.com for details). Then on Sunday, Stag’s Head Music Hall on Glenwood South debuts with the great Alejandro Escovedo.
- Sunny California sounds predominate in Raleigh on Saturday night, between Sheryl Crow at the N.C. Museum of Art and the Fleetwood Mac tandem of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie at Red Hat Amphitheater.
- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek has Chicago with Doobie Brothers on Sunday.
- Pavement’s Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg plays the Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle Tuesday, with Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan opening.
- Cary’s Booth Amphitheater has an Americana dream-team lineup of John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter Wednesday. Wednesday also brings B-52’s singer Cindy Wilson and the Pylon Reenactment Society to Durham’s Pinhook.
- Civil Wars alumnus John Paul White plays the Cradle Back Room with Lera Lynn on Thursday, the same night Alice Gerrard’s Piedmont Melody Makers are at Durham’s American Tobacco for WUNC “Music on the Lawn.”
