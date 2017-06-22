The Old 97’s play Friday at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
June 22, 2017 10:30 AM

Rock Picks: Old 97’s at the Lincoln and the new Y’all at Dix Park music series

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

The Old 97’s hit a tone of nostalgia to close out their latest album with “Those Were the Days,” a wistful toast to glory days and colorful exploits of younger times. But what’s odd about it is that, based on the rest of “Graveyard Whistling” (ATO Records), the 97’s don’t seem to be anywhere near gold-watch retirement time. It’s another beyond-solid set that’s long on the group’s scruffy charm, with hooks and punchlines aplenty. When main man Rhett Miller gets to the punchline of “She Hates Everybody” (which concludes, “but me”) you can see why.

The Old 97’s will be playing it live Friday night at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre. Showtime is 8:30 p.m., Vandoliers are the opening act and tickets are $20. See lincolntheatre.com for details.

Other highlights

