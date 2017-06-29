Rock Picks: See blues-rock master guitarist Cool John Ferguson in Durham

One of the best-kept secrets of the Carolinas is Cool John Ferguson, a blues-rock master guitarist who at any given time is among the finest string-benders on this or any other planet. And yet despite the likes of bluesman Taj Mahal singing his praises, Ferguson continues to toil in relative obscurity. But he keeps on keepin’ on, and the upside of him remaining lesser-known is that it’s still possible to see Ferguson in the relatively intimate confines of smaller joints – like Durham’s Blue Note Grill, where Ferguson alights this weekend for a Saturday night show.
Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $12. See thebluenotegrill.com for details.
Other highlights
- Summerfest will range into intriguingly eclectic territory on Friday night, with Grammy-winning bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers joining the N.C. Symphony at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre.
- Also Friday, indie-pop ensemble The Pains of Being Pure at Heart plays Chapel Hill’s Local 506 while the Raleigh Ritz has the rapper XXXtentacion.
- Lucero lights up Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, with Bandits opening.
- Connells play a free show Tuesday, the 4th of July, at downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater with fireworks afterward.
- The soulful duo Birds of Chicago are this week’s Music in the Gardens show at Duke on Wednesday, the same night that Dan Tyminski’s Soggy Bottom Boys play Durham’s Carolina Theatre.
