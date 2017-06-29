Cool John Ferguson, a blues-rock master guitarist, performs at the Blue Note Grill in Durham Saturday night.
Cool John Ferguson, a blues-rock master guitarist, performs at the Blue Note Grill in Durham Saturday night. Courtesy of Tim Duffy
Cool John Ferguson, a blues-rock master guitarist, performs at the Blue Note Grill in Durham Saturday night. Courtesy of Tim Duffy
On the Beat

On the Beat

Musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety

On the Beat

June 29, 2017 11:00 AM

Rock Picks: See blues-rock master guitarist Cool John Ferguson in Durham

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

One of the best-kept secrets of the Carolinas is Cool John Ferguson, a blues-rock master guitarist who at any given time is among the finest string-benders on this or any other planet. And yet despite the likes of bluesman Taj Mahal singing his praises, Ferguson continues to toil in relative obscurity. But he keeps on keepin’ on, and the upside of him remaining lesser-known is that it’s still possible to see Ferguson in the relatively intimate confines of smaller joints – like Durham’s Blue Note Grill, where Ferguson alights this weekend for a Saturday night show.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $12. See thebluenotegrill.com for details.

Other highlights

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin' 1:09

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

Rhiannon Giddens jams with Giri and Uma Peters 0:45

Rhiannon Giddens jams with Giri and Uma Peters
PLAY-Sound at Moogfest in Durham 0:27

PLAY-Sound at Moogfest in Durham

View More Video

On The Beat

David Menconi
News & Observer music critic David Menconi's random (and we do mean random) musings about all things related to music and culture of the popular variety.

Entertainment Videos