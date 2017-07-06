Sarah Shook and the Disarmers play a free Saturday show in Saxapahaw this weekend.
July 06, 2017 11:00 AM

Rock Picks: Hard-rocking country (for free) with Sarah Shook in Saxapahaw

By David Menconi

Mainstream country has always been an easy target, but the current bro-country landscape still represents a low point. Fortunately, we have a natural antidote right here at home: the great Sarah Shook. Shook has a punky sneer to go with her twangy drawl, and she fronts a band called the Disarmers that can pretty much mop the floor with any chart-topper you’d care to name. So don’t settle for arena-country feebleness, check out Shook & the Disarmers’ current album “Sidelong” (Bloodshot) – which puts the “on” in honky-tonk, not just once but twice – and catch them live for free this weekend, 6-8 p.m. at the Saturdays in Saxapahaw series at the Farmers’ Market. See saxapahawnc.com for details.

Other highlights

  • U2’s current tour is not headed our way anytime soon, but Friday’s Summerfest show at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre features the N.C. Symphony playing “The Music of U2.”
  • Saturday brings New Orleans’ New Breed Brass Band to Stag’s Head in Raleigh, Caroline Rose to the Back Room of Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle with Swear and Shake, and Richie Ramone opening for the Dwarves at Chapel Hill’s Local 506.
  • Guitar god Gary Clark Jr., who played Red Hat Amphitheater at Hopscotch last fall, is back there on Sunday to open for My Morning Jacket.
  • And the middle-aged New Kids on the Block are at Raleigh’s PNC Arena Tuesday with fellow hitmakers of yesteryear Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

