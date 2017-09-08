After 20 years, the NC Museum of Art’s concerts are a draw for artists and crowds

Rhiannon Giddens performs at the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh Aug. 9, 2017. The museum has seen attendance at outdoor concerts steadily increase over the past 20 years. With one paid show left on the 2017 schedule, the venue already has set an attendance record. With 30,000 expected by the end of the season, that’s above the previous record of 22,919. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com