John Prine and Lee Ann Womack headline Americana music cruise. These NC acts could join them.

One of the Americana orbit’s best recurrent happenings is the annual Cayamo Cruise, the 11th edition of which happens in February.
The 2018 lineup includes John Prine, Patty Griffin, Richard Thompson, Buddy Miller and other stars from the roots orbit.
Cayamo also includes a lot of up and coming acts, including BJ Barham, frontman for Raleigh’s American Aquarium.
And there might be room for another North Carolina act or two – which is where you come in.
In progress right now is a contest for the last three acts on board, to be decided by online voting. Two of the 10 hopefuls are from North Carolina: Chapel Hill’s Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and Winston-Salem’s Caleb Caudle.
Getting onto Cayamo would be a terrific break. For acts on the rise, Cayamo is sort of the world’s coolest job interview. A lot of extracurricular late-night picking happens on the ship, and rubbing elbows with better-known peers can lead to opportunities like opening-act slots and even recording collaborations.
Voting in this round concludes at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, which will narrow the field to five acts for the next round. Find the lineup and vote at cayamo.com/soundcheck.
