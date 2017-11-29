Iron & Wine breaks through with first Grammy nomination

Add one more artist to the roll call of Triangle Grammy nominees: Iron & Wine, nominated for Best Americana Album.

Iron & Wine is the artistic name of singer-songwriter Sam Beam, a South Carolina native. Beam moved to the Triangle in 2013, first to Durham and then a year later to Chapel Hill, where he still resides. He also co-produced “Stitch of the World,” the latest album by Tift Merritt.

Beam has earned voluminous acclaim for his eight full-length albums, but never a Grammy nomination until this year. Iron & Wine’s “Beast Epic” faces a formidable field for the Americana Grammy, up against Jason Isbell, The Mavericks, Brent Cobb and the late Gregg Allman.

This makes a total of at least five Grammy nominations from Triangle artists.

Snow Hill native Marlanna “Rapsody” Evans is nominated for Best Rap Album for “Laila’s Wisdom,” her major-label debut released earlier this fall, and Best Rap Song for “Sassy.” They’re her first solo nominations, after sharing in Kendrick Lamar’s Album of the Year nomination last year.

The Durham-based Sylvan Esso duo of Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath scored for Best Dance/Electronic Album with “What Now” – their second album.

Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit, a Triangle-based producer and university professor, is recognized through his work with Lamar. Lamar is nominated for Album of the Year for “Damn.” Wonder produced that album’s final track, “Duckworth.”

R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, a native of Charlotte, also has a nomination.

The Grammy Awards will be presented Jan. 28 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.