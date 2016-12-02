Jose and Sons owners to take over Raleigh’s Cafe Helios space

Brothers Charlie and Hector Ibarra, who own Jose and Sons restaurant in downtown Raleigh, have signed a five-year lease on the former Cafe Helios location in Glenwood South.
The Ibarra brothers aren’t ready to talk about the new concept, Charlie Ibarra said Friday. But he did say they hope to open by early spring. “Hopefully March or April at the latest,” Charlie Ibarra said.
The Ibarra brothers are part of the family who opened Raleigh’s original El Rodeo restaurant.
This is the next step in the fate of Helios, what was once a popular coffeehouse on Glenwood South. The coffeehouse was closed abruptly after 12 years by former owner Gray Medlin in December 2015.
Shervin Tahssili, of Tuscany Construction in Raleigh, bought the 3,180-square-foot building at 413 Glenwood Avenue for $1.545 million. Tahssili, who owns the design-focused residential and commericial builder business, renovated the space and tweaked the menus but tried to attract the same clientele.
Apparently, it did not work out. Cafe Helios closed Dec. 1.
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
Comments