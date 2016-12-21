Restaurant News & Reviews

December 21, 2016

Cheap Eats: Triangle Restaurants that serve the best pho, hot pot and more

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we set off on a world tour in search of noodle soups and other meal-in-a-bowl adventures.

Captain Poncho’s Tacos

706 Market St., Chapel Hill

919-697-2237

captainponchos.com

Rib-sticking rendition of posole, a spicy Mexican pork and hominy soup.

El Chapin

4600-38 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

919-908-7975

el-chapin.com

Caldo de res, a hearty Guatemalan beef soup chockablock with fresh vegetables.

El Cuscatleco

Two locations: 4212 Garrett Road, Durham; 1383 SE Maynard Road, Cary

919-401-5245 (Durham); 919-650-2706 (Cary)

elcuscatleco.com

Salvadoran take on Mondongo, a popular Puerto Rican beef tripe stew with variations all over Latin America.

Noodle Boulevard

919 N. Harrison Ave., Cary

919-678-1199

noodleblvd.com

Pan-Asian variations on the noodle soup theme, from Japanese shoyu to Bangkok shrimp.

Pho Far East

4011-133 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-876-8621

nando.com/phofar

Pho (Vietnamese beef noodle soup), as authentic as it gets in these parts.

Shanghai

3433 Hillsborough Road, Durham

919-383-7581

shanghaidurham.com

Shrimp-stuffed tofu hot pot: an earthenware dish laden with egg-battered shrimp-and-tofu bites in an umami-rich sauce.

Tacos y Mariscos Vallarta

3177 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-790-2696

nando.com/3ck

Siete mares, Mexican seafood soup that lives up to its name with a bounty of fish and shellfish in a chile-spiced sea.

Vit Goal Tofu

2107 Allendown Dr., Durham

919-361-9100

vitgoal.com

More than a dozen variations on Korean tofu soup, from kimchi pork to clam.

