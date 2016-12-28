The Menu: Tan-Durm food truck serves Indian with a global twist

Tan-Durm
Website: eattandurm.com
Twitter: @eatTANDURM
On a previous visit to the “Indian food truck with a global twist,” I had planned on ordering the Chicken Naan’me, a playful riff on a Vietnamese banh mi that had been getting rave reviews on social media. Instead, I got lured away by a Cuban-Indian naan wrap, one of the truck’s frequent fusion specials. That sandwich, featuring roasted pork (I’m guessing a mojo marinade was involved), gave me no cause to regret my decision.
But the second time around, I was determined to stick with my plan to order the Chicken Naan’me.
The Chicken Naan’me, generously filled with tandoori-roasted chicken tikka and sautéed peppers and onions, lived up to its reputation. Samosa chaat delivered the goods, too, in the form of two house-made vegetarian samosas buried under an avalanche of chickpeas in a fiery chili sauce and a crowning cap of tamarind chutney, yogurt and cilantro.
