Restaurant News & Reviews

February 1, 2017 11:00 AM

Cheap Eats: A search for the best wings in the Triangle

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.

This month, just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, we take off in search of wings.

Buffalo-style is just a point of departure for our flight plan, which takes us to destinations as far-flung as Korea.

Apex Wings

518 E. Williams St., Apex

919-387-0082

facebook.com/Apexwings/

Like ‘em spicy? Try the Shearon Harris wings – if you dare.

Note: You can also find Shearon Harris wings at the recently opened Springs Pizza & Wings at 5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs. springspw.com.

Aviator Smokehouse

525 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina

919-557-7675

aviatorbrew.com/smokehouse

Buffalo meets barbecue at Aviator, where wings are first smoked, then fried to order. House-brewed beers are a bonus.

Buffalo Brothers

Four locations in Raleigh, Wake Forest and Garner. See website for addresses and phone numbers

buffbrothers.com

When the owners moved here from the Buffalo area several years ago, they brought their recipe with them. ‘Nuff said.

Chow

8311 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh

919-841-4995

chowraleigh.com

Smoked, grilled and available with sauces ranging from BBQ to orange hoisin, these jumbo wings will get you out of your Buffalo rut.

Heavenly Buffaloes

1807 W. Markham Ave., Durham

919-237-2358

heavenlybuffaloes.com

Whether you lean to classic wet-sauced wings or dry-spice rubbed, Heavenly Buffaloes has got you covered with more than two dozen options.

Note: Heavenly Buffaloes wings are now also available at The Bullpen at American Tobacco Campus, next to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (facebook.com/TheBullpenATC).

Overtime Sports Pub

1030 North Rogers Lane, Suite 149, Raleigh

919-255-9556

overtimesportspub.net

Can eating wings get any easier than Overtime’s boneless wings? How about Mondays, when they’re 55 cents each?

The Point

1626 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-755-1007

thepointatglenwood.com

Jumbo chicken wings not big enough for you? Try The Point’s duck wings, tossed in mango habanero or teriyaki sauce.

Soo Cafe

2815 Brentwood Road, Raleigh

919-876-1969

nando.com/ooafe

What’s the not-so-secret secret of the Korean-style fried chicken that has earned Soo Cafe a cult-like following? It’s fried twice. Try the wings with SOGA (soy-garlic) sauce.

ggcox55@gmail.com or themenunc.com

Related content

Restaurant News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gabe Barker’s Pizzeria Mercato

View more video

Entertainment Videos