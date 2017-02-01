Cheap Eats: A search for the best wings in the Triangle

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.
This month, just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, we take off in search of wings.
Buffalo-style is just a point of departure for our flight plan, which takes us to destinations as far-flung as Korea.
Apex Wings
518 E. Williams St., Apex
919-387-0082
Like ‘em spicy? Try the Shearon Harris wings – if you dare.
Note: You can also find Shearon Harris wings at the recently opened Springs Pizza & Wings at 5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs. springspw.com.
Aviator Smokehouse
525 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina
919-557-7675
Buffalo meets barbecue at Aviator, where wings are first smoked, then fried to order. House-brewed beers are a bonus.
Buffalo Brothers
Four locations in Raleigh, Wake Forest and Garner. See website for addresses and phone numbers
When the owners moved here from the Buffalo area several years ago, they brought their recipe with them. ‘Nuff said.
Chow
8311 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh
919-841-4995
Smoked, grilled and available with sauces ranging from BBQ to orange hoisin, these jumbo wings will get you out of your Buffalo rut.
Heavenly Buffaloes
1807 W. Markham Ave., Durham
919-237-2358
Whether you lean to classic wet-sauced wings or dry-spice rubbed, Heavenly Buffaloes has got you covered with more than two dozen options.
Note: Heavenly Buffaloes wings are now also available at The Bullpen at American Tobacco Campus, next to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (facebook.com/TheBullpenATC).
Overtime Sports Pub
1030 North Rogers Lane, Suite 149, Raleigh
919-255-9556
Can eating wings get any easier than Overtime’s boneless wings? How about Mondays, when they’re 55 cents each?
The Point
1626 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
919-755-1007
Jumbo chicken wings not big enough for you? Try The Point’s duck wings, tossed in mango habanero or teriyaki sauce.
Soo Cafe
2815 Brentwood Road, Raleigh
919-876-1969
What’s the not-so-secret secret of the Korean-style fried chicken that has earned Soo Cafe a cult-like following? It’s fried twice. Try the wings with SOGA (soy-garlic) sauce.
