Cheap Eats: A hearty bowl of chili comes in all varieties

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.
This month – in time for National Chili Day on Feb. 23 – we turn on the heat-seeking radar and set the dial to “chili.” It takes us all over the map, including a few surprising destinations.
The Blue Note Grill
709 Washington St., Durham
919-401-1979
What to try: Andrea’s Famous Chili: lean cubed beef, pintos, great northern and kidney beans topped with a shredded cheddar blend and onions. Note: Closed Mondays.
Bull City Burger & Brewery
107 E. Parrish St., #105, Durham
919-680-2333
What to try: To beef or not to beef, that is the question: pasture-raised NC beef, or vegetarian white chipotle chili.
Fiesta Grill
3307 West N.C. 54, Chapel Hill
919-928-9002
What to try: South of the Border: chile colorado (chunks of beef simmered in red chile sauce) or chile verde (pork in green sauce).
The Players’ Retreat
105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh
919-755-9589
What to try: Variations on a theme: Homemade and hearty, get it in a bowl, on chile cheese fries, or – the closest you’ll get to Cincinnati style in these parts – ladled over pasta.
The Wandering Moose (food truck)
Twitter: @WanderingMoose1
What to try: Carnivore’s delight: ground beef, ground sausage, sausage links, bacon and pork tenderloin. Topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.
The Wooden Nickel Pub
105 N. Churton St., Hillsborough
919-643-2223
What to try: Beer chili: chef’s choice brew could be anything from duck and pintos with Velveeta to local beef and white bean.
