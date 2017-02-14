Restaurant News & Reviews

February 14, 2017 1:00 PM

Cheap Eats: A hearty bowl of chili comes in all varieties

Our monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains features chili, just in time for National Chili Day.

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.

This month – in time for National Chili Day on Feb. 23 – we turn on the heat-seeking radar and set the dial to “chili.” It takes us all over the map, including a few surprising destinations.

The Blue Note Grill

709 Washington St., Durham

919-401-1979

thebluenotegrill.com

What to try: Andrea’s Famous Chili: lean cubed beef, pintos, great northern and kidney beans topped with a shredded cheddar blend and onions. Note: Closed Mondays.

Bull City Burger & Brewery

107 E. Parrish St., #105, Durham

919-680-2333

bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

What to try: To beef or not to beef, that is the question: pasture-raised NC beef, or vegetarian white chipotle chili.

Fiesta Grill

3307 West N.C. 54, Chapel Hill

919-928-9002

fiestagrill.us

What to try: South of the Border: chile colorado (chunks of beef simmered in red chile sauce) or chile verde (pork in green sauce).

The Players’ Retreat

105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh

919-755-9589

playersretreat.net

What to try: Variations on a theme: Homemade and hearty, get it in a bowl, on chile cheese fries, or – the closest you’ll get to Cincinnati style in these parts – ladled over pasta.

The Wandering Moose (food truck)

wanderingmoosenc.com

Twitter: @WanderingMoose1

What to try: Carnivore’s delight: ground beef, ground sausage, sausage links, bacon and pork tenderloin. Topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.

The Wooden Nickel Pub

105 N. Churton St., Hillsborough

919-643-2223

thewnp.com

What to try: Beer chili: chef’s choice brew could be anything from duck and pintos with Velveeta to local beef and white bean.

ggcox55@gmail.com or themenunc.com

Related content

Restaurant News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gabe Barker’s Pizzeria Mercato

View more video

Entertainment Videos