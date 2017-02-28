Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill opens first NC restaurant in Chapel Hill

A few months after J. Alexander’s opened behind Crabtree Valley Mall, its parent company has opened a similar steakhouse in Chapel Hill.
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill opened Monday at University Place in Chapel Hill. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant is at 201 South Estes Drive next to Silverspot Cinema. The shopping center is home to Southern Season and restaurants City Kitchen and Red Bowl.
The restaurant is the 12th to open and the first in North Carolina. J. Alexander’s, whose food is cooked in a wood-fired oven, also is the first to open in North Carolina.
Stoney River is described as a “neighborhood steakhouse” with hand-cut steaks and gourmet entrees.
Dishes includes a coffee-cured filet, New York Strip Steak and Ribeye Steak. There also is a seafood menu (jumbo fried shrimp, sea bass, ahi tuna and pecan trout) and specialties such as wild mushroom meatloaf, steak ‘n’ fries, burgers and chicken sandwich. Famous Steak & Biscuits is name a signature specialty.
Steaks are $24 to $38, with most in the $30-range. Seafood is $18 to $34.
The bar has cocktails, a wine list of 30 varietals and more than 120 bottles of wine.
It is open daily for dinner and on Sunday for brunch. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
