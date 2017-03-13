Restaurant updates: Chopt in Chapel Hill, Potbelly in Morrisville, Waverly Place adding restaurants

So many restaurants, so little time.
Here’s news on some upcoming openings and closings with many making their debuts in the Triangle.
Chopt expanding
Chopt Creative Salad Company, which just entered the Triangle market in December, announced it will open another location in Chapel Hill in Eastgate Crossing (1490 Fordham Blvd.) this spring. This will be the third Triangle location. Another has been announced for North Ridge Shopping Center on Falls of Neuse Road.
Chopt is a fast-casual restaurant with custom salads, with many seasonal ingredients coming from local vendors. The menu includes salads like Chicken Tinga, Spicy Santorini and Spicy Cashew Soba Noodle.
Every two months, Chopt features a “destination menu.” This March and April, the menu has dishes from the Pacific Northwest with a Crunchy Vietnamese Salad, Beekeeper’s Quinoa Bowl and Wild Smokehouse Salmon Plate.
Chopt also announced it will expand to Wilmington and Charlotte this summer. There already are two locations in Charlotte. Chopt has more than 40 restaurants in New York, Washington, Virginia and Maryland.
Info: choptsalad.com
Potbelly opening in Morrisville
Meanwhile, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is entering the Triangle with its first location set to open in Morrisville Wednesday, March 15.
The new sandwich shop is at 9662 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 120, in a new shopping center across the street from Park West Village.
A ribbon cutting is at 10 a.m. Ten people will get free sandwiches for a year. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m.
Potbelly is known for its toasted sandwiches, hand-dipped milkshakes and live music.
Mohit Kishore and Tulshi Bhakar are the operating partners of the new shop. In a news release, Kishore and Bhakar said there are plans to add more stores.
“We can’t wait to become a staple in Morrisville and continue expansion in the Triangle,” Kishore said in the release.
It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop first opened in Chicago in 1977. Two other North Carolina locations are in Greensboro and Charlotte.
Local musicians and organizations interested in fundraising opportunities should email potbelly534@gmail.com.
Info: potbelly.com
Famous Toastery, Charlie Graingers opening in Weston Corners
Just down the street, Famous Toastery and Charlie Graingers are gearing up to open in a new shopping center in the Shoppes at Weston Corners, which is in front of the new Weston Corners apartment complex.
The shopping center is seeing several restaurants poised to open soon.
Famous Toastery, which has a location in Cary, is opening a second location of its brunch/lunch restaurant in Morrisville on March 31. The franchise is owned by Jim Buchanan and his family, who have plans to open four more locations in five years, including in Garner and Holly Springs. (This is separate from plans announced by Cary franchise owner Dean and Beth Kessel, who have plans to open nine stores across the state in the next five years.)
Info: Famous Toastery is at 9928 Chapel Hill Road. famoustoastery.com
Meanwhile, Charlie Graingers will open its first Triangle location March 20 at 9924 Chapel Hill Road with a noon ribbon cutting, giveaways and samples of its signature hot dogs. The menu features hot dogs, brisket and barbecue. Diners can get hot dogs like the Old Fashion (topped with mustard, chili and onions), the Fedora (mayo, melted cheese and bacon) and Lou’s Way (topped with housemade pimento cheese, chipotle, chili, Jamaican relish, slaw and onions).
The company’s website says locations in Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh are “coming soon.”
Info: charliegraingers.com and facebook.com/CharlieGraingersRaleigh/
Guasaca Arepa and Salsa Grill opened in the same shopping center last month. Jasmin Mediterranean Bistro and Marcos Pizza also are open.
Bottles & Cans, a beer and wine shop, is scheduled to have a soft opening in April, according to its Facebook page.
Waverly Place in Cary adding restaurants
Last year, Gonza Tacos Y Tequila announced it is adding a new location to Cary’s Waverly Place shopping center.
It will soon be joined by TASU Asian Bistro, a sushi and Asian fusion restaurant, and Kale Me Crazy, a superfood cafe.
TASU is the third restaurant of the Shiki-TASU brand. It will take over 3,300 square feet near CinéBistro. Shiki Sushi is near the Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham while another TASU Asian Bistro is in Brier Creek.
Kale Me Crazy will open its first North Carolina location next to Parlor Blow Dry Bar. It specializes in cold-pressed juices, smoothies, organic salads, wraps and raw foods. It was named one of the Food Network’s top nine juice bars last year in the country.
As for Gonza Tacos? They’re hiring and are expected to open in April, according to its Facebook page.
Green food
▪ Bruegger’s Bagels will have shamrock green bagels Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Customers can get $2 off a bagel bundles, which includes 13 bagels of any variety, green or otherwise, and two tubs of cream cheese, by downloading a coupon at Brueggers.com.
▪ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with doughnuts made from green dough. They’re called O’riginal Glazed and will be available Friday, March 17.
Comments