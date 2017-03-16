What’s a poké bowl? You’ll find out at two new restaurants

1:31 Food truck Zeke’s Meats lives up to its name with roast pork, brisket sandwiches Pause

2:13 A good fish sandwich & Moore

1:19 Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head, SC

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history