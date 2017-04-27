Cheap Eats: Get wrapped up in flavorful, creative wraps

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.
This month, we’re all wrapped up in the subject of wraps.
Aggie’s Grill Station
3027-101 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-790-6688
That’s a wrap: The menu at this offbeat eatery is all over the map, from lasagna to pineapple shrimp fried rice. You want the wrap – chicken or steak, with grilled onions and peppers, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana-peppers and Aggie’s special “gourmet sauce, ” all on a large, lightly toasted flour tortilla.
Carroll’s Kitchen
19 E. Martin St., Raleigh
919-670-3622
That’s a wrap: Order the collard leaf wrap, filled with house-made hummus, vegan feta and roasted veggies at this nonprofit eatery dedicated to ending homelessness for women in Raleigh. You’ll feel so good you’ll want to treat yourself to one of Carroll’s apple butter and brie kolaches for dessert.
Masala Wrap
9825-F Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville
919-377-1903
That’s a wrap: Mix and match your way to a portable Indian feast, choosing from a variety of meat and veggie fillings in any of four flatbreads. Try the tikka (chicken, lamb or paneer) with, say, mint chutney on naan. Oh, and you get a side with that. How about masala fries?
Nosh
2812-101 Erwin Road, Durham
919-383-4747
That’s a wrap: The menu at this popular lunch spot lists just two wraps: Paula Rocks (horseradish-marinated grilled chicken with mixed greens and creamy peppercorn in a tomato wrap) and Buckster’s Beef (with white cheddar, peppers and onions, and chipotle Ranch in an herb wrap). Those two are all the choices you need.
Over the Falls
419 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest
919-570-8588
That’s a wrap: Homemade chicken salad with bacon and avocado in a sun-dried tomato wrap? Seared ahi tuna with sesame ginger and wasabi mayo in a soft warm pita? Or maybe the Brooks Street Burrito, loaded with flash-fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce, rice, tomato, onion and Ranch dressing? Looks like this calls for repeat visits.
Sage Vegetarian Cafe
1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill
919-968-9266
That’s a wrap: In a wrap rut? Drop in for lunch at this charming spot in Timberlyne Shopping Center, where the Persian Egg Wrap, with organic spinach, goat cheese, dates, tomato and onion on a garlic and herb tortilla, will get you out. If you’re lucky, you might even snag a table on the flower box-edged patio.
