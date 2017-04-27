Restaurant News & Reviews

April 27, 2017 7:00 AM

Cheap Eats: Get wrapped up in flavorful, creative wraps

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains.

This month, we’re all wrapped up in the subject of wraps.

Aggie’s Grill Station

3027-101 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-790-6688

aggiesgrill.com

That’s a wrap: The menu at this offbeat eatery is all over the map, from lasagna to pineapple shrimp fried rice. You want the wrap – chicken or steak, with grilled onions and peppers, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana-peppers and Aggie’s special “gourmet sauce, ” all on a large, lightly toasted flour tortilla.

Carroll’s Kitchen

19 E. Martin St., Raleigh

919-670-3622

carrollskitchen.org

That’s a wrap: Order the collard leaf wrap, filled with house-made hummus, vegan feta and roasted veggies at this nonprofit eatery dedicated to ending homelessness for women in Raleigh. You’ll feel so good you’ll want to treat yourself to one of Carroll’s apple butter and brie kolaches for dessert.

Masala Wrap

9825-F Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

919-377-1903

masalawrap.co

That’s a wrap: Mix and match your way to a portable Indian feast, choosing from a variety of meat and veggie fillings in any of four flatbreads. Try the tikka (chicken, lamb or paneer) with, say, mint chutney on naan. Oh, and you get a side with that. How about masala fries?

Nosh

2812-101 Erwin Road, Durham

919-383-4747

noshfood.com

That’s a wrap: The menu at this popular lunch spot lists just two wraps: Paula Rocks (horseradish-marinated grilled chicken with mixed greens and creamy peppercorn in a tomato wrap) and Buckster’s Beef (with white cheddar, peppers and onions, and chipotle Ranch in an herb wrap). Those two are all the choices you need.

Over the Falls

419 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest

919-570-8588

otfalls.com

That’s a wrap: Homemade chicken salad with bacon and avocado in a sun-dried tomato wrap? Seared ahi tuna with sesame ginger and wasabi mayo in a soft warm pita? Or maybe the Brooks Street Burrito, loaded with flash-fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce, rice, tomato, onion and Ranch dressing? Looks like this calls for repeat visits.

Sage Vegetarian Cafe

1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill

919-968-9266

sagevegcafe.com

That’s a wrap: In a wrap rut? Drop in for lunch at this charming spot in Timberlyne Shopping Center, where the Persian Egg Wrap, with organic spinach, goat cheese, dates, tomato and onion on a garlic and herb tortilla, will get you out. If you’re lucky, you might even snag a table on the flower box-edged patio.

