St. Roch Oyster + Bar ready to open in downtown Raleigh

The anticipated St. Roch Oyster + Bar is opening in downtown Raleigh Wednesday, its owners posted on social media late Monday.
“Who wants oysters? I do, I do!” they wrote.
The restaurant on Wilmington Street will open Wednesday at 5 p.m. with $1 oysters from 5 to 6 p.m. Reservations will be accepted starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on St. Roch’s website at strochraleigh.com.
The restaurant is owned by Chef Sunny Gerhart, who has transformed the former Joule coffee shop into an oyster bar with Creole flavors, inspired by Gerhart’s New Orleans roots. St. Roch is the neighborhood he grew up in.
Gerhart had been executive chef of Joule for Ashley Christensen’s AC Restaurants. She sold her lase to Gerhart, and Joule closed at the end of 2016.
Gerhart previously worked with Christensen as her sous chef at Poole’s Diner, her first Raleigh restaurant.
“After thinking through his situation, I realized I had the opportunity to create an entry point into this business for Sunny in a way that’s unique from what anyone else could offer him,” Christensen wrote her staff last year. “In short, Sunny has spent so many years believing in and working for my dreams in food and hospitality here in Raleigh. I am now excited to focus on his dream, and to be a small part of helping him to make it happen.”
Oysters and North Carolina clams are the stars of the menu. Diners can pick a half-dozen of either raw with cocktail sauce, housemade hot sauce, lemon and saltines. A half-dozen roasteed oysters are $16 and can be barbecued with lemon and rosemary; tasso’d with tasso spice, sage and gruyere; or served with miso, lime and chili.
Other dishes include Crab St. Roch (lump crab and poached shrimp), artichoke gratin (with french onion and roasted tomato), braised clams with miso broth and pork belly; and duck and garlic sausage gumbo.
There is an extensive drink menu of cocktails, wine and beer.
The menu encourages diner to “leave a little room” for dessert: brioche beignets with powdered sugar.
It will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to midnight.
Info: 223 Wilmington St., Raleigh, strochraleigh.com, 919-322-0359
