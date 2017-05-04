MOFU Shoppe, the restaurant from Pho Nomenal Dumpling food truck, hosting sneak peek

MOFU Shoppe, the brick-and-mortar restaurant from Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, is getting close to opening its new City Market restaurant in downtown Raleigh.
An opening date hasn’t been set.
But the owners of the popular truck, who won the Food Network’s sixth season of “The Great Food Truck Race,” are giving fans a sneak peek Friday, May 12, starting at 5:30 p.m.
According to the restaurant’s website, visitors will be able to go inside the site to see the progress that’s been made.
Their food truck will serve food outside in the parking lot. In addition to some of the Pho Nomenal Dumpling favorites – such as dumplings and pho – there also will be specials from the new MOFU Shoppe menu.
The truck was started by Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo in 2014. For the restaurant, they’re joined by Matt Kenner, owner of Milk Bar and Anchor Bar in Raleigh, and executive chef Andrew Schaumann, who owned the Sol Tacos food truck.
The new restaurant has been anticipated ever since Lin and Woo won $50,000 on the Food Network show in 2015. The show has food trucks racing across the country and completing a variety of challenges. Pho Nomenal Dumpling’s truck barely made it through an early episode after breaking down. But Woo, Lin and friend Becca Ruffin proved their stamina and ingenuity by getting through the challenge and subsequent tests.
When they returned to Raleigh, their following grew.
Earlier this year, they descried the new menu as “an extension of the food truck without the paper plates.”
Next Friday’s sneak peek also will feature artist Darany Samountry, who is creating the restaurant’s mural, and Chef Ryan McGuire, who is also known as DJ Rhythmic.
Visitors are asked to bring food for a canned food drive to benefit Haven House Services, a Raleigh nonprofit that provides a variety of services to at-risk youth and their families. A portion of the proceeds from that night will go to the organization.
Info: MOFU Shoppe is at 321 S. Blount St., Raleigh. mofushoppe.com or facebook.com/mofushoppe. Pho Nomenal Dumpling can be found at facebook.com/PhoNomenalDumplings.
