Chopt salad shop opening in Chapel Hill will benefit local nonprofits

Chopt Creative Salad Company is opening its Chapel Hill location Wednesday, May 10.
But Tuesday, the fast-casual restaurant will give away free salads to those who donate to its local charitable partners. Chopt Gives Day is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds will go to Kitchen Patrol and TABLE. Kitchen Patrol is a nonprofit founded by Andrea Reusing, the James Beard Award-winning chef of Lantern in Chapel Hill and The Durham hotel restaurant. Weekly cooking classes help give elementary children access to quality, healthy food. TABLE’s mission is to provide healthy, emergency food aid every week to children living in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.
This is Chopt’s second Triangle location. It entered the Triangle market in December by opening in Cameron Village.
Chopt makes custom salads and scratch-made dressings with seasonal ingredients from local farms and food purveyors. The North Carolina vendors include Coddle Creek Honey Farm, Goat Lady Dairy Farm and La Farm Bakery.
The menu includes salads like Chicken Tinga, Spicy Santorini and Spicy Cashew Soba Noodle. Every two months, Chopt features a “destination menu.”
The Chapel Hill location seats more than 50 people and has an outdoor patio. Chopt’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Info: The Eastgate Crossing location is at 1490 Fordham Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-240-7660. choptsalad.com, facebook.com/ChoptChapelHill/
