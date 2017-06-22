These bar owners met making ‘Star Wars.’ Now they’re sharing their love of beer

At the new Dailypint Craft Beer Venue, the owners have combined their mutual loves of movies and beer under one roof.
Film veterans Eric Roth and Will Clay work in the special effects industry and own the adjoining Dailypint Studios, a special effects and motion capture facility.
They recently opened their bar – which has 16 rotating beers on tap – and are hosting a premiere party Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., complete with virtual reality and motion capture demonstrations. There will be beer specials and hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase.
The bar is on Lumley Road, near RDU International Airport and Brier Creek.
It’s the perfect place to showcase their work and capitalize on the area’s passion for craft beer, Roth said.
“There was a need for an independent motion-capture studio in the Triangle,” Roth said. “In the beer industry, this area is absolutely exploding. A lot of exciting things are happening in this town and in this state, as well in the beer industry.”
Roth and Clay met at Industrial Light + Magic, the visual effects studio founded by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas that’s racked up numerous Academy Awards, while making “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.” Between the two of them, they’ve also worked on Harry Potter films, The Matrix films, “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and other blockbusters.
Dailypint has posters and other memorabilia from those films throughout the taproom.
When they met in the San Francisco Bay area, they both were discovering a love of craft beer, Roth said.
“We became home brewers, shared our notes on beers we were discovering,” he said.
Dailypint’s beer list ranges from light beers to heavy stouts, Roth said. They have beers from local breweries as well as national and international ones. Roth said he expects to serve a fair number of IPAs.
For Roth and Clay, Dailypint represents a dream come true.
“Having both businesses in one space was a dream of ours,” Roth said. “That’s where we are today.”
Dailypint is closed Sundays and will have food trucks on site on select days.
Info: 9521 Lumley Road, Suite D, Raleigh. dailypint.com and Facebook.
Leah Moore: 919-829-4671. Twitter: @leah_moore1
