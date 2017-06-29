Alivia’s Durham Bistro is closing, but not for good

Alivia’s Durham Bistro is closing temporarily while it reconceptualizes its restaurant and undergoes renovations, owners announced Thursday.
“Alivia’s has been operating at the corner of Main and Gregson for 10 years, and we felt the need to regroup and revamp our concept to fit in with the ever-growing downtown Durham core and bring a new look, design and menu to the 900 block of Main St,” the owners said in a news release.
Information about the new concept will be announced later this summer with reopening planned for fall, the release said.
The restaurant, known for its patio across from Brightleaf Square, hired a new executive chef, Mark Mishalanie, earlier this year. Mishalanie, a winner on Food Network’s “Grocery Games,” brought his farm-to-table chops and Latin and Basque influences to the restaurant.
The restaurant recently revealed some new menu items, including a Coke-braised pork belly taco and duck banh mi. Other menu items have included braised short rib Shepherd’s Pie, Crispy Skin Salmon with herbed risotto, a bacon basket and shrimp and grits.
The restaurant is owned by Jason Sholtz and Fergus Bradley.
“We have truly appreciated the dedication, hard work and support our staff has shown over the years and value every member of our team for their loyalty to our business,” Bradley said in the release. “We appreciate our customers and want to thank each and every one of them for their patronage over the years. We look forward to surprising them with something new and exciting this fall.”
Info: 900 W. Main St., Durham, aliviasdurhambistro.com, facebook.com/AliviasDurhamBistro
