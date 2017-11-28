Wine and tapas bar is coming to downtown Raleigh

A Spanish-inspired wine and tapas bar is the latest concept to join The Dillon project in downtown Raleigh.

Barcelona Wine Bar, with locations in six states and Washington, specializes in small plates and the wines of Spain and South America. This will be its first North Carolina location, joining a trend of interest from national chains in Raleigh’s downtown.

“We are delighted to announce the upcoming arrival of Barcelona at The Dillon,” John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation, said in a release. “Barcelona will be an outstanding addition to downtown Raleigh as well as a great amenity for shoppers, office tenants and residents in the Warehouse District.”

The Dillon, a 18-story mixed-use project, is under construction, with eyes on an opening in 2018. National retailer Urban Outfitters has already signed on, as well as Heirloom Brewshop, a specialty coffee and tea house and sake bar owned by local couple Chuan Tsay and Anna Phommavong.

Barcelona Wine Bar says it draws on Spain and the Mediterranean for its influences, with dishes of cured Spanish ham, bacon wrapped dates, blistered peppers and octopus among the many items on its tapas menu. The restaurant currently has locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Massechusetts, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and DC.