As you try to pace yourself through the holidays, here are 9 spots to help you eat healthy

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

December 01, 2017 04:22 PM

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we’re prescribing hearty-but-healthy fare to inoculate us against the annual epidemic of holiday binge-eating.

B. Good

Multiple locations; see website

919-916-5410

bgood.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Zucchini noodles and eggplant meatballs in an herbed marinara sauce with green beans, heirloom tomatoes, kale and balsamic glaze.

Despina’s Cafe

8369 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh

919-848-5007

despinascafe.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Fasolada, a soul-satisfying Greek bean soup with local vegetables, finished with fresh herbs and olive oil.

Giardino

821 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

984-664-3030

giardinosalads.com

Just what the doctor ordered: La Fiesta Bowl with brown rice, roasted chicken, black beans, corn, red onions and plum tomatoes in a guacamole dressing.

Happy + Hale

443 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

919-307-4148

happyandhale.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Falafel Grain Bowl (warm farro, kale salad, butternut squash hummus, baked herb and mushroom falafel, cilantro pepper vinaigrette).

Hungry Leaf

2608-132 Erwin Road, Durham

919-321-8001

hungryleaf.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Panda Pear (spinach, shaved pear, red onion, blue cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and sesame seeds). Get it as a salad or a wrap, and add grilled chicken for protein.

Kang Nam Town

1961 High House Road, Cary

facebook.com/KangNamTown

Just what the doctor ordered: Champong, a spicy Korean seafood noodle soup, is just one of several meal-in-a-bowl soups at this restaurant located inside the H-Mart grocery store.

Medley

Food truck. Find location and schedule at facebook.com/ncmedley

919-864-2282

medleync.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Peach BBQ Chicken Bowl (grilled chicken over mixed veggies and brown rice with a house peach BBQ sauce made from local white peaches).

Tropical Picken Chicken

Two locations: 109 Capcom Ave., Wake Forest; 404 East Six Forks Road, Raleigh

919-435-6812 (Wake Forest); 919-703-0661 (Raleigh)

tropicalpickenchicken.com

Just what the doctor ordered: Dominican style rotisserie-roasted chicken, marinated in tropical juices and spices, cooked over an open flame. Forget calories for a minute and get sweet plantains as one of your sides.

ggcox55@gmail.com or themenunc.com

