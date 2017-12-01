As you try to pace yourself through the holidays, here are 9 spots to help you eat healthy

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we’re prescribing hearty-but-healthy fare to inoculate us against the annual epidemic of holiday binge-eating.
B. Good
Multiple locations; see website
919-916-5410
Never miss a local story.
Just what the doctor ordered: Zucchini noodles and eggplant meatballs in an herbed marinara sauce with green beans, heirloom tomatoes, kale and balsamic glaze.
Despina’s Cafe
8369 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh
919-848-5007
Just what the doctor ordered: Fasolada, a soul-satisfying Greek bean soup with local vegetables, finished with fresh herbs and olive oil.
Giardino
821 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
984-664-3030
Just what the doctor ordered: La Fiesta Bowl with brown rice, roasted chicken, black beans, corn, red onions and plum tomatoes in a guacamole dressing.
Happy + Hale
443 Fayetteville St., Raleigh
919-307-4148
Just what the doctor ordered: Falafel Grain Bowl (warm farro, kale salad, butternut squash hummus, baked herb and mushroom falafel, cilantro pepper vinaigrette).
Hungry Leaf
2608-132 Erwin Road, Durham
919-321-8001
Just what the doctor ordered: Panda Pear (spinach, shaved pear, red onion, blue cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and sesame seeds). Get it as a salad or a wrap, and add grilled chicken for protein.
Kang Nam Town
1961 High House Road, Cary
Just what the doctor ordered: Champong, a spicy Korean seafood noodle soup, is just one of several meal-in-a-bowl soups at this restaurant located inside the H-Mart grocery store.
Medley
Food truck. Find location and schedule at facebook.com/ncmedley
919-864-2282
Just what the doctor ordered: Peach BBQ Chicken Bowl (grilled chicken over mixed veggies and brown rice with a house peach BBQ sauce made from local white peaches).
Tropical Picken Chicken
Two locations: 109 Capcom Ave., Wake Forest; 404 East Six Forks Road, Raleigh
919-435-6812 (Wake Forest); 919-703-0661 (Raleigh)
Just what the doctor ordered: Dominican style rotisserie-roasted chicken, marinated in tropical juices and spices, cooked over an open flame. Forget calories for a minute and get sweet plantains as one of your sides.
Comments