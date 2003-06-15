Poole’s Diner chef Ashley Christensen, a hard charger on a mission

On her 26th birthday last Aug. 18, Ashley Christensen decided that her life should be a journey to discover and redefine limits, and she vowed to do things in this year that she had never done before. She’s fairly young for such insight, but 26 is an invincible kind of age. And friends of Christensen, the executive chef and general manager of Glenwood South’s culinary casbah Enoteca Vin, say that Ashley is not only mature, but personality-wise, 50 feet tall and bulletproof.

Christensen is a self-taught cook; at 21, she left N.C. State University a few semesters short of a degree to become executive chef of Raleigh’s Humble Pie restaurant. For 18 months now, she has run the front and back of the house at Vin – a pretty rare combination in the restaurant world. Somewhere in her triple-digit workweeks, she also writes, plays guitar, gardens and maintains Vin’s Web site.

In December, the Kernersville native ran the Raleigh Marathon – without training, without ever having run more than about three consecutive miles. Her friend, Gab Smith, convinced her they didn’t need to train. Nike-style, they ought to just do it. One of the beauties of youth is that the body can actually survive running 26.2 miles fueled by a large coffee and a couple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“Four hours, fifty-eight minutes and 37 seconds,” Christensen says with a grimacing sigh. “I hurt for a few days, but it changed my life.”

We’re talking over coffee, or in her case, decaffeinated tea, across the street from Vin on a recent morning. For the last two months, Christensen has been in serious training, which is why we’ve met. As another new experience, she signed up to participate in the Tour de Friends AIDS fund-raiser, a 330-mile bike ride from Raleigh to Washington, D.C., that benefits three AIDS service agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and the nation’s capital.

Riders must raise a minimum of $2,500 for the privilege of making the three-day journey, which begins Thursday. Christensen set a goal of $26,000 – a grand to donate in thanks for every healthy year of her life. Last week, she had topped $32,000 and was pumping hard for $50,000. According to the Tour de Friends Web site, Christensen is the event’s top fund-raiser. She has been asked to be the tour’s spokeswoman, too.

Tour de Friends was a natural choice for Christensen, who says she has been co-hosting local Evening with Friends dinner parties to benefit the Alliance of AIDS Services for several years. She has also hosted an annual birthday bash to raise money for the St. Jude’s foundation. Mainly, she just loved the tour’s challenge of physical push to a good end.

I asked her how one finds time, while working insane hours, to train for such a ride and raise that kind of jing. She said that this has been a great group effort, that it’s really about the philosophy of the people involved at Vin, from the big wheels on down to the dishwashers. As a group in general, they are young, hip, deeply into food and wine and socially conscious – hedonists with hearts. Fund raising is a menu standard. There is always at least one bottle of wine for sale designated for a certain cause, like the Human Rights Campaign. Earlier this year, through the Triangle Wine Experience, the restaurant raised $55,000 for the Frankie Lemmon Foundation.

Chrish Peel, who co-owns the restaurant with Louis Cherry, told me that Carolina Wine Company, their other business, maintains a regular Internet wine auction for various charitable causes. They also regularly donate wine to charity events.

When Christensen decided to take on the ride, she went to Peel and Cherry with a plan. Peel handed her the company credit card to buy a bike, no questions asked, especially not “Do you think you can handle it?” They donated wines to auction for the Carolina Wine Company and other wines to the Vin menu so that 100 percent of the sales would go to her cause. And knowing that the quickest way to their customers’ wallets was through the stomach, they began to plan three high-dollar gourmet dinners for small groups.

Christensen invited me to an eight-course extravaganza on June 7, where nearly 40 friends and loyal customers had forked over $150 to take a seat at the table. Each course was accompanied by two wines, and throughout the evening, Peel auctioned several bottles of rare American wines, and a special “Coming of Age Wine Dinner” for a group, featuring a special menu prepared by Christensen and sampling of the top wines from the great 1982 vintage in Bordeaux.

The food was astonishing, the wines (I heard tell) pretty amazing. By the end of the night, stomachs were full and wallets considerably lighter -- Christensen raised nearly $10,000 for the tour. And the way she worked, it was clear to see that a 330-mile bike ride would be a cakewalk.

Before we dived into the day boat scallops three ways, Cherry told me that he and Peel were just glad to have a way to support Ashley, who works exceptionally hard and doesn’t ask for much.

“I’ve just never met anyone like her; she can do anything,” he said. “It’s like her cooking -- she just has this innate talent. It’s like the way she convinced us she could be chef and the general manager. She did it, very quickly. We’re going to support whatever she wants to do.”

Others have felt the same way. The wait staff have donated tips on certain nights. Cameron Martz, a personal trainer, donated his services after hearing about her endeavor. And in a final push, Peel and Cherry donated 10 lots of wine for auction on the Carolina Wine Company Web site, www.carolinawine.com. It’s 104 bottles total, valued at slightly more than $15,000.

At the dinner, Christensen was teased about a recent nightmare: She woke up thinking she had turned 27 and hadn’t finished everything on her 26-list.

Shaun Campbell, an old friend who once ran a catering service with Christensen, leaned over and whispered, “This is her now. Can you imagine what she’ll be like at 35?”