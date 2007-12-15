Poole’s Diner rises from Raleigh rubble as eatery reopens amid the bustle

Among the construction cranes, the cherry pickers and the orange traffic cones, an old downtown favorite is peeking through the rubble.

Poole’s Diner reopened Friday night to a booked-solid house dining on duck hearts in sherry and calf’s liver with rosemary gravy.

The restaurant and watering hole’s survival shows that faith in that end of downtown remains powerful even though parking is scarce, sidewalks are blocked and crossing McDowell Street in the daytime can be a death-defying stunt.

“It’s a little bit messy now,” said new owner Ashley Christensen. “Obviously the landscape is a little less appealing. But in time it’s going to be beneficial.”

The retro diner with the pair of horseshoe-shaped counters and chrome stools survived the first few years of $221 million convention center construction, which is about 75 percent finished, just across the street from Poole’s.

Then the Kings Barcade building came down next door as Wake County started building a parking deck with 800-plus spots.

When Christensen bought the business in January, there wasn’t much left. She closed the restaurant after buying it.

But, now, hope and dollars are starting to flow. Investors see that corner as a link between a ramped-up downtown and the nearby warehouse district.

When the parking deck is finished, Empire Properties’ 133,000-square-foot L Building will wrap around it with shops and offices. Expect them in 2009.

Poole’s – known as Vertigo in the 1990s – dates back decades as a downtown diner.

Christensen is comfortable her owners will never sell the building because one of them – Shirley Jordan – was a Poole.

Her picture, taken behind the counter, can be seen in old black and white print on the restaurant’s Web site at www.poolesdowntowndiner.com.

Christensen, who built a national reputation with her work as chef at Enoteca Vin, believes Poole’s has a built-in crowd that will brave the scant parking.

Her menu appears to be more upscale than the comfort food of old Poole’s, a French-style bistro that featured local and seasonal fare.

She won’t bother with weekday lunches right away because it isn’t feasible to get people in and out with downtown traffic rushing past. But the bar stays open till 2 a.m. with a late-night menu. It’s been a while since that part of downtown saw any business at 2 a.m.

Raleigh real estate investor Bobby Lewis, who owned the Kings building and other land wrapping around Poole’s, is still skeptical anyone can make much of a go of it with all the construction raging.

But he’s starting to put pencil to paper on plans for his own parcel, which will sit in the gap between Poole’s and the garage.

Christensen is more eager.

“We’re becoming a big city,” she said. “Fayetteville Street is going to be a great street, that’s without question. But there’s room for more than one space.”