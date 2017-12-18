The Dragon and Phoenix entree is a Chef Special at Szechuan Garden in Morrisville. The dish is made up of chunks of breaded chicken blended with fried jumbo shrimp in spicy General Tao sauce.
Restaurant News & Reviews

These Triangle restaurants are open on Christmas Day

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

December 18, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 10:14 PM

If the at-home Christmas feast isn’t your tradition, or you’re looking to shake things up this year, here’s a roundup of Triangle restaurants open on Christmas. Reservations are encouraged at many, though it’s business as usual for others.

Know of others? Email jdjackson@newsobserver.com, and we’ll update our list.

4100 Restaurant

4100 Main at North Hills St., in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1478 or 41hundredrestaurant.com.

A buffet from 1 to 2 p.m.; additional seating for large parties available in the inner terrace.

Bel Gusto

2800 Campus Walk Ave., in the Millennium Hotel, Durham. 919-383-8575 or millenniumhotels.com/usa/millenniumdurham.

Serving a breakfast menu from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bluestone Grille

3800 Hillsborough Road, in the Durham Hilton, Durham. 919-383-8033.

Serving its regular menu from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bob Evans

Open for Christmas Eve dining, but most locations are closed on Christmas Day. bobevans.com.

Boston Market

Three locations in the Triangle, serving a Christmas menu of hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options. bostonmarket.com.

Braise Contemporary Southern

4500 Marriott Drive in the Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley, Raleigh. 919-781-7000.

Serving a breakfast buffet from 7 to 11 a.m. and a prix-fixe dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Five locations in the Triangle will be open on Christmas. buffalowildwings.com.

Carolina 1663

1 Europa Drive in the Sheraton Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2157 or carolina1663.com/.

The hotel will serve its regular menu from 4 to 9 p.m.

Dozens of restaurants around the Triangle will be open for Christmas.
Cedar Fork Bistro

151 Tatum Drive in the Hotel Indigo, Durham. 919-474-3000,

Serving its regular menu for breakfast and dinner.

Cleveland Draft House

6101 N.C. 42 West, Garner; 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton.

919-771-2337 (Garner), 919-550-3723 (Clayton) or clevelanddrafthouse.com.

Serving its regular menu at both locations from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Crossroads Chapel Hill

211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com.

Serving a Christmas brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring salads, antipasti, seafood, a carving station and a biscuits and gravy station with three gravy options. The cost for adults is $69.95, seniors $64.95 and $28.95 for children 12 to 6.

Denny’s

Three locations in the Triangle will be open Christmas Day serving a regular menu. dennys.com.

Fearrington House

2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121 or fearringtonhouse.com.

Serving a four-course fixed-price menu for $95.

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Drive, in The Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4200 or theumstead.com/dining/restaurants-raleigh-nc.

Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4 to 8 p.m. serving a four-course menu, as well as a Christmas brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

IHOP

Nine Triangle locations. ihop.com/.

They will be open on Christmas Day with a regular menu and seasonal specials.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com.

Serving a regular menu Christmas Eve and open for breakfast Christmas Day from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Irregardless Café, pictured in 2010, is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Irregardless Café

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 or irregardless.com.

Open Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. serving an a la carte menu.

James Joyce Irish Pub

912 W. Main St., Durham. 919-323-9172 or jamesjoyceirishpub.com.

The kitchen is open Christmas Day from 6 to 10 p.m. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m.

Jimmy V’s Osteria + Bar

420 Fayetteville St., in the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh. 919-256-1451 or jimmyvsraleigh.com.

Open normal hours Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and Christmas Day (6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Kababish Cafe

201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com.

Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., serving its regular menu and specials.

Macaroni Grill

With locations in North Raleigh and Cary. macaronigrill.com.

Serving an Italian feast on Christmas Day. Reservations are encouraged.

McCormick & Schmick’s

4325 Glenwood Ave. at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh. 919-881-7848 or mccormickandschmicks.com.

Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Mia Francesca

4100 Main at North Hills, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com.

The North Hills trattoria will serve its regular menu Christmas Day.

Plates Kitchen

919-301-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com.

Serving an a la carte Christmas dinner Dec. 23-25, featuring prime rib, roast goose and figgy pudding.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Three Triangle locations. ruthschris-Raleigh.com.

The three locations will serve a Christmas meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required.

Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen

500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh, in the Downtown Raleigh Marriott. 919-227-3370 or ryeraleigh.com/.

Open Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes seasonal snacks, ham, brisket and a variety of sides and desserts.

Starbucks

If caffeine is your cup of cheer, multiple Triangle Starbucks will be open Christmas Day.

Table South Kitchen & Bar

201 Foster St., in the Durham Marriott City Center, Durham. 919-768-6000.

Serving the regular menu: breakfast buffet 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 3 -11 p.m.

Village Draft House

428 Daniels St., in Cameron Village, Raleigh. 919-833-1373 or villagedrafthouse.com.

Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed Christmas Day.

Waffle House

Located throughout the Triangle, Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, including Christmas.

Washington Duke Inn

3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com/Dining/dining.asp.

The Fairview Dining Room will serve Christmas Eve brunch and a four-course Christmas Eve dinner for $75 per person. There will be a Christmas Day buffet with seatings at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. featuring carved turkey and beef, seasonal sides, shrimp and crab cocktail, smoked salmon and other items for $82 per person and $25 for children 6 to 12.

Chinese restaurants

Banana Leaf

1026 Ryan Road, Cary. 919-468-9958 or bananaleafcary.com.

Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.

C & T Wok

130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville. 919-467-8860 or ctwokrestaurant.com.

Open 4:30-9:45 p.m.

China Palace

5210 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-493-3088 or mychinapalace.com.

Open 11 a.m-2:30 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Court, Cary. 919-466-8888 or gojibistro.us.

Open 4-9 p.m.

Gourmet Kingdom

301 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-932-7222 or thegourmetkingdom.com.

Open noon-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Happy China

2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-237-2021 or happychinasushi.com.

Open noon-10 p.m.

Neo-Asia

6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-783-8383 or neo-china.com.

Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Neo-China

4015 University Drive, Durham. 919-489-2828 or neochinarestaurant.com.

Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Red Lotus

239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. 919-968-7778 or redlotusch.com.

Open 4-9:30 p.m.

Shanghai

3433 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 919-383-7581 or shanghaidurham.com.

Super Wok

1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-388-8338 or superwok.wikidot.com.

Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Szechuan Garden

10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. 919-468-6878 or szechuangardennc.com.

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Taipei 101

121 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-388-5885 or facebook.com/carytaipei101.

Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

