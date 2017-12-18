These Triangle restaurants are open on Christmas Day

If the at-home Christmas feast isn’t your tradition, or you’re looking to shake things up this year, here’s a roundup of Triangle restaurants open on Christmas. Reservations are encouraged at many, though it’s business as usual for others.
4100 Restaurant
4100 Main at North Hills St., in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1478 or 41hundredrestaurant.com.
A buffet from 1 to 2 p.m.; additional seating for large parties available in the inner terrace.
Bel Gusto
2800 Campus Walk Ave., in the Millennium Hotel, Durham. 919-383-8575 or millenniumhotels.com/usa/millenniumdurham.
Serving a breakfast menu from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bluestone Grille
3800 Hillsborough Road, in the Durham Hilton, Durham. 919-383-8033.
Serving its regular menu from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bob Evans
Open for Christmas Eve dining, but most locations are closed on Christmas Day. bobevans.com.
Boston Market
Three locations in the Triangle, serving a Christmas menu of hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options. bostonmarket.com.
Braise Contemporary Southern
4500 Marriott Drive in the Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley, Raleigh. 919-781-7000.
Serving a breakfast buffet from 7 to 11 a.m. and a prix-fixe dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Five locations in the Triangle will be open on Christmas. buffalowildwings.com.
Carolina 1663
1 Europa Drive in the Sheraton Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2157 or carolina1663.com/.
The hotel will serve its regular menu from 4 to 9 p.m.
Cedar Fork Bistro
151 Tatum Drive in the Hotel Indigo, Durham. 919-474-3000,
Serving its regular menu for breakfast and dinner.
Cleveland Draft House
6101 N.C. 42 West, Garner; 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton.
919-771-2337 (Garner), 919-550-3723 (Clayton) or clevelanddrafthouse.com.
Serving its regular menu at both locations from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Crossroads Chapel Hill
211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com.
Serving a Christmas brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring salads, antipasti, seafood, a carving station and a biscuits and gravy station with three gravy options. The cost for adults is $69.95, seniors $64.95 and $28.95 for children 12 to 6.
Denny’s
Three locations in the Triangle will be open Christmas Day serving a regular menu. dennys.com.
Fearrington House
2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121 or fearringtonhouse.com.
Serving a four-course fixed-price menu for $95.
Herons
100 Woodland Pond Drive, in The Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4200 or theumstead.com/dining/restaurants-raleigh-nc.
Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4 to 8 p.m. serving a four-course menu, as well as a Christmas brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
IHOP
Nine Triangle locations. ihop.com/.
They will be open on Christmas Day with a regular menu and seasonal specials.
Il Palio
1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com.
Serving a regular menu Christmas Eve and open for breakfast Christmas Day from 6:30 to 10 a.m.
Irregardless Café
901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 or irregardless.com.
Open Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. serving an a la carte menu.
James Joyce Irish Pub
912 W. Main St., Durham. 919-323-9172 or jamesjoyceirishpub.com.
The kitchen is open Christmas Day from 6 to 10 p.m. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m.
Jimmy V’s Osteria + Bar
420 Fayetteville St., in the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh. 919-256-1451 or jimmyvsraleigh.com.
Open normal hours Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and Christmas Day (6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Kababish Cafe
201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com.
Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., serving its regular menu and specials.
Macaroni Grill
With locations in North Raleigh and Cary. macaronigrill.com.
Serving an Italian feast on Christmas Day. Reservations are encouraged.
McCormick & Schmick’s
4325 Glenwood Ave. at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh. 919-881-7848 or mccormickandschmicks.com.
Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Mia Francesca
4100 Main at North Hills, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com.
The North Hills trattoria will serve its regular menu Christmas Day.
Plates Kitchen
919-301-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com.
Serving an a la carte Christmas dinner Dec. 23-25, featuring prime rib, roast goose and figgy pudding.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Three Triangle locations. ruthschris-Raleigh.com.
The three locations will serve a Christmas meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required.
Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen
500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh, in the Downtown Raleigh Marriott. 919-227-3370 or ryeraleigh.com/.
Open Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes seasonal snacks, ham, brisket and a variety of sides and desserts.
Starbucks
If caffeine is your cup of cheer, multiple Triangle Starbucks will be open Christmas Day.
Table South Kitchen & Bar
201 Foster St., in the Durham Marriott City Center, Durham. 919-768-6000.
Serving the regular menu: breakfast buffet 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 3 -11 p.m.
Village Draft House
428 Daniels St., in Cameron Village, Raleigh. 919-833-1373 or villagedrafthouse.com.
Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed Christmas Day.
Waffle House
Located throughout the Triangle, Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, including Christmas.
Washington Duke Inn
3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com/Dining/dining.asp.
The Fairview Dining Room will serve Christmas Eve brunch and a four-course Christmas Eve dinner for $75 per person. There will be a Christmas Day buffet with seatings at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. featuring carved turkey and beef, seasonal sides, shrimp and crab cocktail, smoked salmon and other items for $82 per person and $25 for children 6 to 12.
Chinese restaurants
Banana Leaf
1026 Ryan Road, Cary. 919-468-9958 or bananaleafcary.com.
Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.
C & T Wok
130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville. 919-467-8860 or ctwokrestaurant.com.
Open 4:30-9:45 p.m.
China Palace
5210 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-493-3088 or mychinapalace.com.
Open 11 a.m-2:30 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Court, Cary. 919-466-8888 or gojibistro.us.
Open 4-9 p.m.
Gourmet Kingdom
301 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-932-7222 or thegourmetkingdom.com.
Open noon-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Happy China
2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-237-2021 or happychinasushi.com.
Open noon-10 p.m.
Neo-Asia
6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-783-8383 or neo-china.com.
Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Neo-China
4015 University Drive, Durham. 919-489-2828 or neochinarestaurant.com.
Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Red Lotus
239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. 919-968-7778 or redlotusch.com.
Open 4-9:30 p.m.
Shanghai
3433 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 919-383-7581 or shanghaidurham.com.
Super Wok
1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-388-8338 or superwok.wikidot.com.
Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Szechuan Garden
10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. 919-468-6878 or szechuangardennc.com.
Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Taipei 101
121 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-388-5885 or facebook.com/carytaipei101.
Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
