Still making New Year’s plans? These Triangle restaurants have special meals.

New Year’s tends to bring out the decadence. Toasts of champagne, towers of oysters, a moment of extravagance to ring in another trip around the sun.

There’s plenty to celebrate in the dining rooms of Triangle restaurants, as we close out a 2017 full of national press and acclaim for the local dining scene, and plenty of optimism that there’s more exciting things in store next year.

Here’s a round up of special New Year’s meals from spots all over, from Durham to Pittsboro, from North Raleigh to downtown. There’s also a handful of brunch options sure to settle the screams of the stomach if indulgence turned to excess.

Remember that reservations are highly encouraged, if not required.

Did we miss any? Email us and let us know.

New Year’s Eve

Alley Twenty Six

320 East Chapel Hill Street, Durham. 984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com

Serving a three-course prix-fixe dinner from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. for $55 per person. Cocktail pairings are available for an additional cost. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m.

BBQ Brothers

3585 N.C. Highway 42 West, Garner. bbqbrothersrc.com

Serving a barbecue spread from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $10 per person, including Brunswick Stew and a champagne toast at midnight.

City Kitchen

201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-928-8200 or citykitchenchapelhill.com

Serving an a la carte menu from 5 to 8 p.m. then at 9 p.m. offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, including a champagne toast.

Counting House

111 North Corcoran St., Durham in the 21c Museum Hotel. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com

Serving a four-course menu from 5 to 11 p.m., including festive holiday specials. $75 per person and includes a toast of sparkling wine.

The Dogwood

610 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-977-3714 or facebook.com/dogwoodbarandeatery

The new Dogwood Bar & Eatery (from the owners of Milk Bar and the new Southern Charred) will open New Year’s Eve with a free party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dogwood features on-tap cocktails and rose, craft beer and snacks. There will be a toast at midnight.

The Durham

315 East Chapel Hill St., Durham, in The Durham hotel 919-768-8830 or thedurham.com/dining

Serving a four \-course tasting menu, including truffles, oysters and caviar, for $85 per person. A New Year’s Eve party will also be held on the rooftop with sparkling wine and a shrimp cocktail and oyster bar.

Elements

2110 Environ Way, Chapel Hill. 919-537-8780 or elementsofchapelhill.com

Offering a four-course tasting menu for $75 per person, with an optional $30 wine pairing. The menu includes champagne-poached oysters, a lobster and arugula salad, beef wellington or halibut and a molten chocolate cake.

Fearrington House

2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121 or fearrington.com

Serving an eight-course tasting menu for $150 per person.

Humble Pie

317 S. Harrington St., Raleigh. 919-829-9222 or humblepierestaurant.com

Serving a special menu from 5 to 10 p.m. followed by a free dance party of ’80’s, ’90s and 2000s, complete with a champagne toast at midnight.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com

Serving a three-course early bird menu from 5 to 5:45 p.m. for $56 per person. Starting at 5:45 p.m., a five-course menu for $98 per person.

Kipos

431 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-425-0760 or kiposofchapelhill.com

Seatings from 5 to 10:30 p.m. featuring New Year’s Eve specials. From 10:30 p.m. to midnight, a DJ will spin music, and a dance party will commence.

The Lakewood in Durham will serve a four-course menu on New Year’s Eve as well as a New Year’s Day brunch. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

The Lakewood

2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-402-8059 or thelakewooddurham.com

Serving a four-course menu for $65 per person, with an optional $20 beverage pairing. The menu includes an oyster flight, fried quail, roasted duck and some boozy desserts.

Lantern

423 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-969-8846 or lanternrestaurant.com

Serving a three-course menu from 5 to 10 p.m. The cost is $75 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $27. Options on the menu include roasted oysters, chestnut chowder, roasted duck and coconut braised pork shank.

Margaux’s

8111-111 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com

Hosting two seatings of prix-fixe menu for $69 or $99 per person, followed by a DJ and dancing.

MOFU Shoppe

321 S. Blount St., Raleigh. 919-301-8465 or mofushoppe.com

The restaurant is hosting a Boodle Fight/Boodle Night New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. The “boodle fight,” as the restaurant owners describe, is a “Filipino Military tradition where a feast is placed on a long table lined with bamboo leaves and every participant, regardless of rank or file, stand shoulder to shoulder and eat together as a symbol of camaraderie, brotherhood and equality.” In the “fight,” diners eat with their hands. Look for suckling pigs, roasted duck, grilled lamb, octopus, squid, shrimp and whole fishes, cheeses, traditional Asian desserts, fruits and chocolates along with drinks made from Boodles Gin.

Bibs and disposable gloves will be available. Tickets are $88 with $8 of each ticket going to Haven House, which works with youth and young adults in the community. Go to mofushoppe.com for tickets.

After dinner, there will be more drinks, a DJ at 9 p.m. and champagne toast. Tickets are limited for the Boodle Fight. The New Year’s Eve festivities don’t require a ticket.

Parizade

2200 W.Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712 or parizadedurham.com

Serving its regular menu for seatings from 5 to 7 p.m. Then Parizade will serve a special four-course prix-fixe menu starting at 9:15 p.m. The $85-per-person menu includes a champagne toast. The band Crossover Drive will perform live.

Piedmont

401 Foster Street, Durham. 919-683-1213 or piedmontrestaurant.com

Serving a special a la carte menu New Year’s Eve, including oysters, caviar service, country ham doughnuts, a foie gras stuffed half chicken for two and a 24 ounce ribeye.

Plates

301 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com

Serving a four-course prix-fixe menu, including a free glass of sparkling wine. $59 per person with an optional wine pairing for $19.

Poole’s Diner

426 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. 919-832-4477 or ac-restaurants.com/pooles

Three-course prix-fixe menu for $75 per person with wine pairings available. Limited reservations available.

Saigon Grill and Bar

222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 103, Raleigh. 919-307-3477 or saigonraleigh.com

This Asian-fusion spot will serve a three-course menu for $50 per person from 5 p.m. to midnight. There will be a complimentary toast at midnight.

So.Ca in Cameron Village will serve a four-course New Year’s Eve menu and the regular menu (which includes this Jamaican-inspired Jerk Duck). There also will be a New Year’s Day brunch until 3 p.m. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

So.Ca

2130 Clark Ave., Raleigh, in Cameron Village. 919-322-0440 or socaraleigh.com

Serving a four-course special menu with optional wine pairings, plus the regular menu. They will also serve brunch New Year’s Day until 3 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, dance music, party favors and complimentary valet parking.

Vidrio

500 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-803-6033 or vidrioraleigh.com

Vidrio is offering two options: a four-course meal with optional wine pairings, or a champagne toast at the upstairs Fiera Lounge. The four-course dinner is $60 per person with $25 per person wine pairings. Reservations are available for seatings at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Fiera Lounge party is $25 per person and includes a midnight toast, bar bites and live music by Brickhouse.

Vivace

4209 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite 115, Raleigh. 919-787-7747 or vivaceraleigh.com

Serving a four-course prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $25.

Vidrio on Glenwood Avenue will have two New Year’s Eve options: a four-course meal in the main dining room, or the Fiera Lounge party in this second-floor bar and lounge. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

New Year’s Day

Beasley’s Chicken + Honey

237 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-322-0127 or ac-restaurants.com/beasleys

Open at 11:30 a.m. serving fried chicken, biscuits, waffles, brunch cocktails and a few specials.

Counting House

111 N. Corcoran St., Durham in the 21c Museum Hotel. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com

Dubbed the “Hangover Brunch,” the restaurant in the 21c Hotel is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving an a la carte menu and brunch cocktails.

The Lakewood

2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-402-8059 or thelakewooddurham.com

Open for New Year’s brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mama Dip’s Kitchen

408 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-5837 or mamadips.com

New Years superstitions mean eating collard greens and black-eyed peas, and Mama Dip’s has put together a menu of good luck for 2018. From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., they will serve roast pork, collards, black-eyed peas and yams for eating in or taking out.

Monuts

1002 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2642 or monutsdonuts.com

The closest thing to brunch everyday, Monuts is open from 8 a.m to 3 p.m on New Year’s Day.

Raleigh Times Bar

14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. 919-833-0999 or raleightimesbar.com

Open at 11 a.m. serving its regular menu.