Popular Clayton barbecue restaurant closes with no notice for workers, customers

Breakfast, lunch and dinner – what's your Durham favorite?

The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose."