These are the 8 best places to get banh mi – the original fusion sandwich

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we set out in search of that original fusion sandwich, that exotic medley of Vietnamese flavors on a French baguette, banh mi.
Banh Mi Ha Long
Food truck: Regularly sets up on Sundays at 1300 Buck Jones Road in Raleigh; check website or Twitter for times, and for occasional appearances at food truck rodeos.
Twitter: @banhmihalong
Baguette this: If the Dac Biet (combo of traditional cold cuts including the Vietnamese sausage called cha lua) is available, by all means baguette it.
Bowl of Pho
2806 S. Miami Blvd., Durham
919-734-8664
Baguette this: Choose from four banh mi, all well-filed — especially the combo (Vietnamese ham, barbecue pork, and paté).
Mekong
2121 T.W. Alexander Drive, Morrisville
919-251-8426
Baguette this: I’m partial to the house-made cha lua sausage (aka Vietnamese bologna), but you really can’t go wrong here.
Mo-Te
3901 Capital Blvd., Suite 163, Raleigh
919-872-3561
No website
Baguette this: Five options, from tofu to multi-meat combo (dac biet), all a bargain at $4 apiece.
Pho Vietnam
Two Raleigh locations: 1284 Buck Jones Road, and 2811 Hillsborough St.
919-615-0741
Baguette this: Go with the barbecue pork or lemongrass beef — or for a changeup, egg and Vietnamese ham.
Queen of Pho
1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill
919-903-8280
Baguette this: Get the stir-fried beef with onion — and grab some extra napkins, you’ll need them.
Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets
121 N. Gregson St., Durham
919-797-2233
Baguette this: Keep an eye on Rose’s frequently changing menu for banh mi, which are only an occasional offering here but among the best around.
Taste Vietnamese Cuisine
152 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville
919-234-6385
Baguette this: Barbecue pork is my favorite, but the barbecue chicken is a close second.
