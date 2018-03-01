Queen of Pho’s Banh Mi, served on Vietnamese style mini-baguettes baked by owner Peter Luong himself, are the star of pho’s supporting cast. Smeared with a “special mayonnaise” and generously filled with the meat of your choice (grilled beef is pictured here) or tofu, they’re served with pickled carrot, julienne cucumber and daikon, basil, and jalapeño slices on the side, for garnishing the sandwich to your liking.
Restaurant News & Reviews

These are the 8 best places to get banh mi – the original fusion sandwich

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

March 01, 2018 10:20 AM

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we set out in search of that original fusion sandwich, that exotic medley of Vietnamese flavors on a French baguette, banh mi.

Banh Mi Ha Long

Food truck: Regularly sets up on Sundays at 1300 Buck Jones Road in Raleigh; check website or Twitter for times, and for occasional appearances at food truck rodeos.

banhmihalong.com

Twitter: @banhmihalong

Baguette this: If the Dac Biet (combo of traditional cold cuts including the Vietnamese sausage called cha lua) is available, by all means baguette it.

Bowl of Pho

2806 S. Miami Blvd., Durham

919-734-8664

bowlofphodurham.com

Baguette this: Choose from four banh mi, all well-filed — especially the combo (Vietnamese ham, barbecue pork, and paté).

Mekong

2121 T.W. Alexander Drive, Morrisville

919-251-8426

mekong-triangle.com

Baguette this: I’m partial to the house-made cha lua sausage (aka Vietnamese bologna), but you really can’t go wrong here.

Keep an eye on the frequently changing menu at Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets in Durham for banh mi, which are only an occasional offering here but among the best around.
Mo-Te

3901 Capital Blvd., Suite 163, Raleigh

919-872-3561

No website

Baguette this: Five options, from tofu to multi-meat combo (dac biet), all a bargain at $4 apiece.

Pho Vietnam

Two Raleigh locations: 1284 Buck Jones Road, and 2811 Hillsborough St.

919-615-0741

phovietnamone.com

Baguette this: Go with the barbecue pork or lemongrass beef — or for a changeup, egg and Vietnamese ham.

Queen of Pho

1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill

919-903-8280

queenofpho.com

Baguette this: Get the stir-fried beef with onion — and grab some extra napkins, you’ll need them.

Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets

121 N. Gregson St., Durham

919-797-2233

rosesdurham.com

Baguette this: Keep an eye on Rose’s frequently changing menu for banh mi, which are only an occasional offering here but among the best around.

Taste Vietnamese Cuisine

152 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville

919-234-6385

tastevietnamese.com

Baguette this: Barbecue pork is my favorite, but the barbecue chicken is a close second.

