These are the 8 best places to get banh mi – the original fusion sandwich

Queen of Pho’s Banh Mi, served on Vietnamese style mini-baguettes baked by owner Peter Luong himself, are the star of pho’s supporting cast. Smeared with a “special mayonnaise” and generously filled with the meat of your choice (grilled beef is pictured here) or tofu, they’re served with pickled carrot, julienne cucumber and daikon, basil, and jalapeño slices on the side, for garnishing the sandwich to your liking. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com